Prevention of crime against women top priority of Rajasthan govt: Gehlot

Gehlot alleged that some people are giving a "political colour" to the incident, saying it is not "appropriate"

Press Trust of India Jaipur
The 14-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped, killed and later burned in a coal furnace in Bhilwara district on August 2 when she had gone to graze cattle

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2023 | 12:56 PM IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has directed the police to take strict action against criminal-minded people, asserting that the prevention of crimes against women and weaker sections of society is the top priority of his government.

Terming the incident of rape and murder of a minor girl in Bhilwara as "tragic", he said the police took quick action in the matter and efforts are being made to give the strict punishment to the accused at the earliest.

Gehlot alleged that some people are giving a "political colour" to the incident, saying it is not "appropriate".

The 14-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped, killed and later burned in a coal furnace in Bhilwara district on August 2 when she had gone to graze cattle.

Seven people, including a woman, have been arrested in the case so far. A married minor and a teenager have also been apprehended, according to police.

Gehlot asked the police to keep a record of habitual lawbreakers so that action, including depriving them of government jobs, could be taken.

He said this during a review meeting of the law and order situation at his official residence Monday night.

According to an official statement, the chief minister instructed the police officials to take strict action against criminal-minded people by launching a special campaign.

He also directed strict action against bars and nightclubs that remain open beyond scheduled hours.

He said besides taking action against managers and owners, the licences of such outlets will be cancelled for violating the rules.

According to the statement, Minister of State for Home Rajendra Yadav, Chief Secretary Usha Sharma, Principal Government Secretary (Home) Anand Kumar, Director General of Police Umesh Mishra and senior officers were present in the meeting.

Topics :rajasthanAshok GehlotCrime against womenRajasthan government

First Published: Aug 08 2023 | 12:56 PM IST

