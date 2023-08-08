TMC's Derek O' Brien suspended from RS for remainder of monsoon session

Trinamool Congress member Derek O' Brien was on Tuesday suspended from Rajya Sabha for the remainder of the monsoon session for "unruly behaviour and disregarding the directions of the Chair".

After the House took up the listed agenda, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar referred to the demand of opposition parties for discussion on Manipur situation and said it had been on the agenda but did not fructify.

Leader of House Piyush Goyal said that he will check the availability of Home Minister Amit Shah and if the opposition members are willing, the discussion can take place at 12 noon.

Chairman said he had indicated that the discussion on Manipur situation can go much beyond two-and-a-half hours and the government and the Home Minister have indicated their willingness.

Derek O' Brien stood up to raise point of order. The Chair cautioned him not to say anything except point of order.

The Trinamool Congress member apparently referred to the notices given by opposition parties for discussion under Rule 267.

The Chairman named Derek O' Brien. Piyush Goyal moved a motion for suspending Derek O'Brien for the remainder of the monsoon session.

"Derek O'Brien is suspended for the remaining part of monsoon session for unruly behaviour, disregarding directions of the Chair," he said.

He also said Derek O'Brien raised slogans from near the Chair's podium against the directions.

Chairman had pulled up Derek O'Brien on Monday also.

"Your demeanour was ignoble, does not justify the position you hold. You have upset the decorum of the ecosystem....of House. You have done it on purpose," Dhankhar had said.

The House was later adjourned till 12 noon.