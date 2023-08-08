Home / Politics / TMC's Derek O' Brien suspended from RS for remainder of monsoon session

TMC's Derek O' Brien suspended from RS for remainder of monsoon session

Leader of House Piyush Goyal said that he will check the availability of Home Minister Amit Shah and if the opposition members are willing, the discussion can take place at 12 noon

ANI
Chairman said he had indicated that the discussion on Manipur situation can go much beyond two-and-a-half hours and the government and the Home Minister have indicated their willingness

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2023 | 12:21 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Trinamool Congress member Derek O' Brien was on Tuesday suspended from Rajya Sabha for the remainder of the monsoon session for "unruly behaviour and disregarding the directions of the Chair".

After the House took up the listed agenda, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar referred to the demand of opposition parties for discussion on Manipur situation and said it had been on the agenda but did not fructify.

Leader of House Piyush Goyal said that he will check the availability of Home Minister Amit Shah and if the opposition members are willing, the discussion can take place at 12 noon.

Chairman said he had indicated that the discussion on Manipur situation can go much beyond two-and-a-half hours and the government and the Home Minister have indicated their willingness.

Derek O' Brien stood up to raise point of order. The Chair cautioned him not to say anything except point of order.

The Trinamool Congress member apparently referred to the notices given by opposition parties for discussion under Rule 267.

The Chairman named Derek O' Brien. Piyush Goyal moved a motion for suspending Derek O'Brien for the remainder of the monsoon session.

"Derek O'Brien is suspended for the remaining part of monsoon session for unruly behaviour, disregarding directions of the Chair," he said.

He also said Derek O'Brien raised slogans from near the Chair's podium against the directions.

Chairman had pulled up Derek O'Brien on Monday also.

"Your demeanour was ignoble, does not justify the position you hold. You have upset the decorum of the ecosystem....of House. You have done it on purpose," Dhankhar had said.

The House was later adjourned till 12 noon.

Also Read

Rajya Sabha adjourned for day after spat between chair, Derek O'Brien

Derek O'Brien, Saket Gokhale among 6 candidates named by TMC for RS polls

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon after spat between Chairman, Derek

Took rules of no-trust motion to drag PM to Lok Sabha: TMC MP Derek O'Brien

You are leading the largest opposition party: Derek O'Brien to PM

PM Modi takes dig at Opposition alliance ahead of no-confidence motion

LS adjourned till 12 on Oppn protests on expunged debate being re-recorded

BJP holds party meeting ahead of no-confidence motion against Modi govt

Centre creating obstacles in Kerala's development: CM Vijayan in Assembly

They don't tolerate 'single engine' govts anywhere in India: Sibal's dig

Topics :Jagdeep DhankarDerek O’BrienTMCRajya SabhaMonsoon session

First Published: Aug 08 2023 | 12:21 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Maruti okays share issuance on preferential basis to SMC for stake in SMG

Hero MotoCorp receives over 25,000 bookings for India-made Harley-Davidson

India News

No-Confidence motion LIVE: Oppn parties' meet starts at RS LoP's office

ASI survey of Gyanvapi continues on Day 5, heavy security deployed

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licence

Economy News

28% GST on online gaming may not impact taxation on e-sports, video games

Rupee depreciates 6 paise to 82.81 against US dollar in early trade

Next Story