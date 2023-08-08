Home / Politics / BJP holds party meeting ahead of no-confidence motion against Modi govt

BJP holds party meeting ahead of no-confidence motion against Modi govt

BJP national president and party MP JP Nadda were among those who attended the meeting

ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, S. Jaishankar, Sarbananda Sonowal and others during the BJP Parliamentary party meeting, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (PTI Photo)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2023 | 10:55 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired the BJP's Parliamentary Party meeting ahead of the no-confidence debate scheduled in the Lower House of Parliament today.

BJP national president and party MP JP Nadda were among those who attended the meeting.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Mansukh Mandaviya including other ministers arrived for the meeting.

The Narendra Modi-led NDA Government will face a no-confidence motion in Parliament. The no-confidence motion was moved by the opposition parties of I.N.D.I.A bloc and accepted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, whose parliamentary membership was restored on Monday will open the discussion on the no-confidence motion.

A time period of 12 hours has been fixed for the discussion.

YSRCP, Shiv Sena, JDU, BJD, BSP, BRS and LJP have been given a total of two hours, which has been divided according to the number of party's MPs in the House.

A time limit of one hour 10 minutes has been allotted for other parties and independent MPs.

On August 10, Modi will reply to the debate on the no-confidence motion against the BJP-led NDA government presented by Gogoi over the Opposition's demand for a detailed discussion on violence in Manipur and a statement from the prime minister.

First Published: Aug 08 2023 | 10:55 AM IST

