Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / When will PM Modi recognise that urban middle class is shrinking: Congress

When will PM Modi recognise that urban middle class is shrinking: Congress

Mounting unsecured loans have pushed net savings into the red, leaving families with less disposable income, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said

Modi, Narendra Modi
The Congress has been attacking the government over its handling of the economy and raising concerns over increasing unemployment and price rise. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 11:26 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Congress on Wednesday flagged major economic challenges that have affected consumption patterns and pointed to a "shrinking" urban middle class, asking when will Prime Minister Narendra Modi recognise this reality.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said that in the last few weeks, multiple leading lights from India Inc have flagged the tremendous slowdown in household private consumption, even in the previously red-hot FMCG sector.

"Now, a new report by the well-regarded Marcellus Investment Managers reveals three major economic challenges that have affected consumption patterns," he said.

Flagging the issue of deteriorating household balance sheets, Ramesh said according to the RBI's own data, net household savings as a percentage of GDP are at their lowest level in nearly 50 years.

Mounting unsecured loans have pushed net savings into the red, leaving families with less disposable income, he said.

He also pointed to a cyclical economic downturn and said India's post-Covid recovery has sputtered out. Corporate earnings in Q2 FY25 recorded the steepest slump in two decades, apart from crises like the 2008 financial crash, Ramesh said.

More From This Section

Cong pushes for discussion in LS on deteriorating condition in Manipur

Cong demands discussion on Adani indictment in Parliament, urges CBI probe

CM post decision by Shinde, Fadnavis, Pawar acceptable: Shiv Sena leader

Eknath Shinde resigns, Devendra Fadnavis leads race to be Maharashtra CM

Centre spent Rs 3,623 cr for crop residue management: Environment Minister

Pointing to technological disruptions, Ramesh said routine and repetitive jobs that once formed the backbone of middle-class employment are increasingly being replaced by cost-cutting measures like automation and outsourcing.

"The urban middle class has been disproportionately affected and is 'shrinking.' When will the PM recognise this reality?" the Congress leader said.

The Congress has been attacking the government over its handling of the economy and raising concerns over "increasing" unemployment and price rise.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news updates: Cyclone Fengal likely to hit Tamil Nadu today; schools closed

CM Dhami thanks PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah for Rs 139 cr disaster relief

SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son likely to meet PM Modi on Wednesday

Constitution our 'guiding light', 'living stream': PM Narendra Modi

Soren meets PM Modi, other leaders; invites them for swearing-in ceremony

Topics :Narendra Modimiddle classIndian National CongressCongressJairam RameshIndia Prime MinisterBJPBharatiya Janata Party

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 11:26 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story