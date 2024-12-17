How Priyanka Gandhi's Palestine bag reignited Israel-Gaza debate in India

Congress General Secretary and Lok Sabha MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stirred political and public debate on Monday by carrying a bag with the word Palestine emblazoned on it to Parliament. The bag featured Palestinian emblems, including a watermelon, a symbol widely associated with solidarity for Palestine. While Vadra has been outspoken in her support for Palestine and criticism of Israel’s military actions in Gaza, her gesture as the newly elected Wayanad MP has drawn significant attention to her stance.

Priyanka Gandhi condemns Netanyahu’s government

This act follows months after Vadra condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government for what she termed genocidal actions in Gaza during the October 2023 Israeli military offensive. The offensive was a response to the October 7 attacks by Hamas, the Islamist group governing Gaza. In June, Vadra accused Netanyahu’s administration of barbarism and described the situation in Gaza as a horrific genocide.

“It is the moral responsibility of every right-thinking individual, including Israeli citizens who oppose hatred and violence, to condemn the Israeli government’s actions and demand an end to these atrocities,” Vadra posted on X earlier this year.

According to a PTI report, Abed Elrazeg Abu Jazer, charge d’affaires of the Palestine Embassy in New Delhi, congratulated Vadra on her election win in Wayanad last week.

Pakistani politician applauds Priyanka Gandhi

Pakistani politician Fawad Chaudhry lauded Vadra’s bold statement and expressed admiration for her solidarity with Palestine. Drawing attention to her lineage, he remarked, “What else could we expect from a granddaughter of a towering freedom fighter like Jawaharlal Nehru?”

Chaudhry also criticised Pakistani politicians, stating, “Such shame that to date, no Pakistani member of Parliament has demonstrated such courage.”

BJP calls Palestine support ‘selective activism’

The Bharatiya Janata Party strongly criticised Vadra, accusing her of appeasement politics. BJP leader Anirban Ganguly described the Congress as the new Muslim League and accused Vadra of ignorance regarding global geopolitics. Ganguly added that her actions reflected an anti-Hindu mindset and alleged divisive politics.

“Right from Pt Nehru to Priyanka Gandhi, they have always shown their anti-Hindu mindset,” he said. Ganguly also questioned Vadra’s selective activism, criticising her silence on the plight of minorities in Bangladesh.

Priyanka Gandhi hits back

Responding to the BJP’s remarks, Vadra dismissed the criticism as typical patriarchy. Speaking to reporters, she said, “No one will decide what I wear. Who is going to decide what clothes I am going to wear?”

Vadra accused the BJP of distracting from pressing humanitarian issues, stating, “Tell them they should do something about the atrocities happening against minorities — Hindus and Christians — in Bangladesh.”

Communist Party of India MP P Sandosh Kumar defended Vadra, arguing that the Palestine issue is a humanitarian concern, not appeasement politics.

“Carrying a Palestine bag is not Muslim appeasement. Those who relate the Palestine issue to a Muslim issue are doing injustice because this is a humanitarian issue,” Kumar told ANI. He reiterated his party’s support for Palestine, calling it a genuine international issue which we all have to support.

The Israel-Gaza war

The Israel-Hamas war, referred to as the Gaza war, began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas-led militant groups launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing 1,195 people, including 815 civilians, and capturing 251 individuals, both Israelis and foreign nationals. Israel’s large-scale military response has since killed over 45,000 Palestinians, the majority of whom are women and children.

Nearly the entire population of Gaza, approximately 2.3 million people, has been forcibly displaced. The tightened blockade has led to severe shortages of food, water, and medical aid, causing a hunger crisis and the collapse of Gaza’s healthcare system.

Pro-Palestinian protests have erupted globally, demanding an immediate ceasefire and humanitarian assistance for Gaza.

The International Court of Justice is currently reviewing allegations of genocide against Israel. Meanwhile, the International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for both Israeli and Hamas leaders, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

India’s stance on the Gaza war

India has condemned the October 7 terror attacks on Israel while expressing concern over the ongoing loss of civilian lives. The Indian government has called for an immediate ceasefire and sustained humanitarian aid to Gaza’s population. Reaffirming its long-standing support for a two-state solution, India advocates for the establishment of a sovereign, independent, and viable Palestinian state coexisting with Israel in peace and security.