Priyanka Gandhi to campaign across Wayanad for 2 days starting today

The byelection is necessitated after Rahul Gandhi vacated the seat following his victory in Rai Bareli constituency in the recent Parliament elections. The bypoll will be held on November 13

In the afternoon, she will address party workers at 3 pm in Wandoor and Mampad, concluding at 4.30 pm with a meeting in Nilambur, after which she will proceed to Chungathara (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Wayanad (Kerala)
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 10:44 AM IST
Congress general secretary and UDF candidate for Wayanad bypoll, Priyanka Gandhi, will campaign across the hill constituency for two days from Monday, engaging with voters and addressing public meetings, party leaders said.

Priyanka's campaign will begin on Monday at the Nilgiri College of Arts and Science, where she is expected to arrive by helicopter around 11.20 am.

Her first meeting will be at Meenangadi in Sulthan Bathery Assembly constituency, followed by a public meeting at Panamaram in Mananthavady Assembly seat at 2.30 pm. She will conclude her day with another public meeting in Pozhuthana in Kalpetta Assembly constituency at 4.30 pm.

This is her second visit to the constituency after filling her nominations on October 22, followed by a road show in Kalpetta town here, which was attended by her brother Rahul Gandhi, mother Sonia Gandhi, and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, along with the grand old party's state leaders.

The byelection is necessitated after Rahul Gandhi vacated the seat following his victory in Rai Bareli constituency in the recent Parliament elections. The bypoll will be held on November 13.

On Tuesday, Priyanka will continue her campaign trail, commencing with addressing a meeting at 9.30 am in Thiruvambadi, followed by a gathering in Engapuzha. Her mid-day meetings include Eranad at 12.30 pm and Therattammal later in the day.

In the afternoon, she will address party workers at 3 pm in Wandoor and Mampad, concluding at 4.30 pm with a meeting in Nilambur, after which she will proceed to Chungathara.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal MP, and other prominent UDF leaders, are expected to join Priyanka at various programmes across the district.

Priyanka is contesting against LDF's veteran leader Sathyan Mokeri, a former MLA and BJP's Navya Haridas, a two-time counsellor of Kozhikode Corporation.

Topics :Priyanka GandhiRahul GandhiCongress

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 10:43 AM IST

