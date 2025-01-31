Sonia Gandhi calling President as 'poor thing' demeans high office: BJP

The BJP on Friday latched on to former Congress president Sonia Gandhi's reaction to President Droupadi Murmu's address to both Houses of Parliament, alleging the Congress leader referring to the President as a "poor thing" demeans the high office and reflects her feudal mindset.

Soon after the President delivered her address to the joint sitting, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were seen discussing the speech.

"The poor lady, the President, was getting very tired by the end...she could hardly speak poor thing," Sonia Gandhi was purportedly heard saying in a video doing the rounds on social media.

Latching on to the remark, BJP IT department head Amit Malviya said on X, "Sonia Gandhi referring to the President as a 'poor thing' demeans the high office and reflects her feudal mindset. This is not the first time the Congress has ridiculed the first tribal woman to hold the highest constitutional office in the country." "Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition, who frequently flaunts a copy of the Constitution, has not even considered making a courtesy visit to the President," he said.

The Congress has no regard for Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution, constitutional values, or those from socially marginalized backgrounds -- namely, Dalits, OBCs, and Tribals, he alleged.