Home / Politics / Rahul Gandhi, Cong MP Amar Singh nominated to House panel for defence

Rahul Gandhi, Cong MP Amar Singh nominated to House panel for defence

Before being disqualified in March, Gandhi was a member of the parliamentary panel on defence

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 8:29 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Days after his Lok Sabha membership was restored, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was on Wednesday nominated to the parliamentary standing committee on defence.

Congress MP Amar Singh too has been nominated to the committee, according to a Lok Sabha bulletin.

Newly elected Aam Aadmi Party member of Lok Sabha Sushil Kumar Rinku has been nominated to the committee on agriculture, animal husbandry and food processing. Rinku had recently won the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll and is the sole AAP member in the Lower House of Parliament.

NCP's Faizal P P Mohammed, whose Lok Sabha membership was restored in March, has been nominated to the committee on consumer affairs, food and public distribution.

Before being disqualified in March, Gandhi was a member of the parliamentary panel on defence.

On August 7, the Lok Sabha membership of Gandhi was restored, days after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in a 2019 defamation case over his "Modi surname" remarks.

Gandhi was disqualified as a Lok Sabha member on March 24, with effect from March 23, after a Gujarat court convicted him in the case and sentenced him to two years in jail.

A punishment for two years and above automatically disqualifies a lawmaker. He represents Wayanad in the Lok Sabha.

Also Read

BJP's politics set Manipur on fire, says Rahul Gandhi: Top quotes

Rahul Gandhi takes a late-night truck ride to speak to drivers; see video

Manipur is sensitive matter, politics on it is shameful, says Amit Shah

Rahul Gandhi convicted in Modi surname defamation case: What we know so far

Manish Tewari writes to Parl Standing Committee chairman to probe Adani row

Entire country pained by Manipur ethnic violence: Mizoram CM Zoramthanga

Rajasthan elections: Congress adopts Karnataka model for ticket allocation

Congress won't ban Bajrang Dal in Madhya Pradesh, says Digvijaya Singh

Chhattisgarh CM Baghel announces key schemes ahead of Assembly elections

There can be no peace in Manipur till 6,000 looted weapons recovered: Gogoi

Topics :Rahul GandhiParliamentCongressdefence sector

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 7:51 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Coal India capex spending grows 8.5% to Rs 4,700 cr in Apr-Jul: Officials

M&M expects to produce 200K EVs from upcoming Chakan plant by 2029: Nakra

India News

Schools, colleges in Himachal to remain shut today, death toll rises to 57

Yamuna's water level in Delhi rises again amid rains in Himachal

Technology News

Australian court fines Dell unit $6.5 mn for misleading customers

Apple AirPods to be made in India at Foxconn factory in Hyderabad

Economy News

Govt to launch Vishwakarma Yojana for skilled traditional craftsmen

India's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data

Next Story