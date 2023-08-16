Home / Politics / There can be no peace in Manipur till 6,000 looted weapons recovered: Gogoi

There can be no peace in Manipur till 6,000 looted weapons recovered: Gogoi

There can be no peace in Manipur till 6,000 sophisticated arms and 6 lakh rounds of ammunition are recovered, deputy leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi said on Wednesday.

Press Trust of India Guwahati
"So, how can there be peace and normalcy when there is no talk on reconciliation between the two sides," he said.

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 2:51 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

There can be no peace in Manipur till 6,000 sophisticated arms and 6 lakh rounds of ammunition are recovered, deputy leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi said on Wednesday.

Speaking to journalists here, Gogoi said these arms and ammunition, which were looted from the security forces, will be used against the common people of the state that has been witnessing violence since May 3.

"So, how can there be peace and normalcy when there is no talk on reconciliation between the two sides," he said.

Both Meiteis and Kukis are unhappy with the performance of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, he claimed.

"It is unfortunate that Home Minister Amit Shah completely supported the chief minister in Parliament," Gogoi said, adding that it is the presence of the CM in the peace committees that has led to the failure of the peace talks.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has misled the nation from the Red Fort as there can be no peace without reconciliation and rehabilitation of 60,000 people, who are still living in the relief camps, and till the 6,000 weapons are recovered," said the Lok Sabha MP from Kaliabor.

Also Read

As Manipur reels from violence, home minister Shah to visit the state today

Manipur tribal students stage rally to observe 100 days of ethnic clashes

Manipur entrepreneurs stare at uncertain future as violence hits businesses

Manipur violence: Villagers seek deployment of more central forces

Neutral administration needed for talks between Meiteis, Kukis: Chidambaram

Mission 2030: Rajasthan government seeks suggestions from 10 million people

Sharad Pawar will not join hands with BJP in his lifetime: Sanjay Raut

Congress' Surjewala targets Modi govt over border issue with China

Delhi LG's objections to 2-day assembly session 'not correct': Dpt speaker

Mizoram polls 2023: Ex-IPS officer Lalduhoma leads the charge against MNF

Topics :ManipurCongressGaurav Gogoi

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Coal India capex spending grows 8.5% to Rs 4,700 cr in Apr-Jul: Officials

M&M expects to produce 200K EVs from upcoming Chakan plant by 2029: Nakra

India News

Schools, colleges in Himachal to remain shut today, death toll rises to 57

Yamuna's water level in Delhi rises again amid rains in Himachal

Technology News

Australian court fines Dell unit $6.5 mn for misleading customers

Apple AirPods to be made in India at Foxconn factory in Hyderabad

Economy News

Govt to launch Vishwakarma Yojana for skilled traditional craftsmen

India's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data

Next Story