Sambhal violence to top 'script of atrocities' when SP forms govt: Shivpal

Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav launched an attack on the ruling BJP government in the state after the Police filed its chargesheet in the Sambhal Violence case. The SIT filed chargesheets against 79 accused in the Sambal riots.

Yadav said that when his party would form the government in the state, a 'script of atrocities' would be written and the Sambhal violence would be at the top.

Speaking to the media, Yadav said "When the Samajwadi Party forms the government, a script of atrocities will be written, and Sambhal will be at the top of it."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya applauded the police after chargesheets were filed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on the 79 accused people of the Sambhal riots.

Speaking to the media, Maurya said "It is good that a chargesheet has been filed. The police has worked very hard...the criminals have been caught and that is a really good thing. The police will keep doing their work..."

The chargesheet follows after a stone pelting incident occurred in Sambhal on November 24 during the ASI's examination of the Mughal-era mosque, resulting in the deaths of four individuals and injuries to several others, including officials and locals.

Notably, since the Sambhal violence, the district administration has been taking action against illegal encroachment on government lands.

On January 24, the Supreme Court had postponed the hearing of a contempt petition against Uttar Pradesh authorities for one week.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and AG Masih deferred the matter for one week after the petitioner's lawyer requested an adjournment, citing the unavailability of the arguing counsel.

The petitioner, Mohammed Ghayoor, filed the contempt petition claiming that a part of his property, situated at Sambhal, was demolished by authorities between January 10 and 11, 2025, without any prior notice or hearing, despite the court's directions.

The contempt plea claimed the property (a factory) was the Ghayoor and his family's sole source of income and as such, the action of the authorities has jeopardised their source of livelihood.

On November 13 last year, the top court delivered a judgment and laid down pan-India guidelines saying no property should be demolished without a prior show cause notice and the affected must be given 15 days to respond.