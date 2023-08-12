Home / Politics / Rahul gets rousing welcome on his 1st Wayanad visit after being reinstated

Rahul gets rousing welcome on his 1st Wayanad visit after being reinstated

Gandhi was reinstated as MP from Wayanad after the Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a notification in the wake of the Supreme Court staying his conviction in a defamation case

Press Trust of India Wayanad (Kerala)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2023 | 6:50 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was on Saturday accorded a rousing welcome by workers of the Congress-led UDF on his maiden visit to his parliamentary constituency, Wayanad, in Kerala after his Lok Sabha membership was restored.

Hundreds of Congress workers, who assembled at the reception venue here, raised slogans in support of Gandhi as he reached there at 5.30 pm.

Leaders of the Congress-led opposition alliance in Kerala welcomed him.

Gandhi was reinstated as MP from Wayanad after the Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a notification in the wake of the Supreme Court staying his conviction in a defamation case last week.

First Published: Aug 12 2023 | 6:50 PM IST

