Rahul's Bharat Jodo yatra to pause for day in MP due to Oppn rally in Patna

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday spoke to Agniveers and ex-servicemen in Gwalior city of Madhya Pradesh on the 50th day of his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', a party functionary said.

The yatra will take a pause on Sunday as Gandhi will participate in the opposition INDIA bloc's rally in Bihar capital Patna later in the day, he said.

Gandhi will leave for Patna to take part in the opposition's rally there, Congress state media cell chief KK Mishra said.

The yatra will resume in MP on Monday, he said.

Earlier, the yatra, a mass outreach programme led by Gandhi ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, entered MP in Morena district on Saturday afternoon.

It will pass through Shivpuri, Guna, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Ujjain, Dhar and Ratlam districts of MP, as per the schedule.

The east-to-west Manipur-Mumbai yatra is scheduled to traverse 6,700 kilometres through 15 states. It aims at highlighting the message of 'nyay' (justice) while meeting common people on the way.