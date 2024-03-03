Home / Politics / Rahul's Bharat Jodo yatra to pause for day in MP due to Oppn rally in Patna

Rahul's Bharat Jodo yatra to pause for day in MP due to Oppn rally in Patna

The yatra will take a pause on Sunday as Gandhi will participate in the opposition INDIA bloc's rally in Bihar capital Patna later in the day, he said

The yatra will resume in MP on Monday, he said.
Press Trust of India Gwalior

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2024 | 11:36 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday spoke to Agniveers and ex-servicemen in Gwalior city of Madhya Pradesh on the 50th day of his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', a party functionary said.

The yatra will take a pause on Sunday as Gandhi will participate in the opposition INDIA bloc's rally in Bihar capital Patna later in the day, he said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Gandhi will leave for Patna to take part in the opposition's rally there, Congress state media cell chief KK Mishra said.

The yatra will resume in MP on Monday, he said.

Earlier, the yatra, a mass outreach programme led by Gandhi ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, entered MP in Morena district on Saturday afternoon.

It will pass through Shivpuri, Guna, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Ujjain, Dhar and Ratlam districts of MP, as per the schedule.

The east-to-west Manipur-Mumbai yatra is scheduled to traverse 6,700 kilometres through 15 states. It aims at highlighting the message of 'nyay' (justice) while meeting common people on the way.

Also Read

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to cover 650 km in six days in MP: Congress

SP chief Akhilesh joins Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Agra

Congress stands for rights of tribals over natural resources: Rahul Gandhi

LIVE: Rahul Gandhi reaches Nagaland with Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Priyanka Gandhi to join Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on Saturday in Uttar Pradesh

Lok Sabha polls: EC readies plan to increase voter turnout in 10 UP seats

Himachal crisis: Pressure tactics will not save govt, say independent MLAs

Had govt brought law on MSP, farmers wouldn't be protesting again: Hooda

Lok Sabha seat-sharing talks cliffhanger after splits, realignments in Maha

BJP will uproot tribals from forest land, if not defeated: Champai Soren

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Rahul GandhiCongressMadhya PradeshPatnaOpposition

First Published: Mar 03 2024 | 11:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story