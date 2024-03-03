BJP will uproot tribals from forest land, if not defeated: Champai Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren on Saturday alleged that the BJP would loot tribal land and uproot them from forests and coal-bearing areas, if the saffron party is not defeated in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

He said that the BJP government at the Centre attempted to amend various laws that protect tribal rights but the coalition dispensation in the state would be protesting against such attempts.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The CM was delivering his concluding remarks in the state assembly, amid the walk-out of BJP legislators from the House.

The seven-day budget session of the assembly, which started from February 23, was adjourned sine die by Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto. As many as four bills, including an International University Bill, 2024, were passed on the concluding day of the session.

This budget session highlighted the achievements of the government in past four years. A budget of Rs 1,28,900 crore was passed for the fiscal 2024-25 and the government set a target to make Jharkhand a Rs 10 lakh crore economy by 2029-30, Mahto said.

The chief minister said that the "BJP government has made amendments in the forest right Act, under which the power of gram sabha has been snatched. Similarly, an attempt is being made to amend the Coal Bearing Areas (Acquisition and Development) Act and Chotanagpur Tenancy Act".

The Centre has planned to strategically drive out tribals from forest, coal-bearing areas and other places through the amendments. If BJP is not defeated in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, tribals will be uprooted from their land, the CM claimed.

He urged the ruling alliance legislators to make people aware about BJP's intention.

Soren said that former chief minister Hemant Soren had understood the strategy of the BJP.

So, he was put in jail on land issue, while his name is not there anywhere, the CM claimed.

He said the coalition government has worked to strengthen the education, social and economic system of the state so that "roti, kapda and makaan could be ensured for everyone".