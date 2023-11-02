Home / Politics / Rahul's jibe at BJP's BC CM promise insult to backward classes: Reddy

Rahul's jibe at BJP's BC CM promise insult to backward classes: Reddy

The BJP is working in the direction of fulfilling the social, economic and political aspirations of the backward classes who constitute 55 per cent of Telangana's population, said Kishan Reddy

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 2 2023 | 12:07 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's jibe at the BJP over its promise to make a backward caste candidate as chief minister of Telangana was arrogant and amounted to insulting them, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has said.

Taunting the BJP's slogan of making a backward caste leader CM is not just a criticism of the party but an insult to the aspirations of backward classes who earn their livelihood with hard work, he said.

The BJP is working in the direction of fulfilling the social, economic and political aspirations of the backward classes who constitute 55 per cent of Telangana's population, said Reddy, president of BJP state unit.

"Rahul Gandhi, who was not able to digest Sri Narendra Modi ji, who belongs to belongs to BC sections, becoming Prime Minister, is not able to digest the announcement of making a backward caste person as Chief Minister if (we) come to power," Reddy said late on Wednesday night on "X" (formerly Twitter).

If Congress "continues to insult backward sections" in Telangana like this, it will be confined to four seats in the coming elections, he said.

Making light of BJP's promise to make a backward caste candidate as chief minister of Telangana, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday wondered how the saffron party could do so when it was going to garner only a meagre percentage of votes.

"You will get two per cent votes here and how can you make a chief minister?" Gandhi had asked during a poll rally in Telangana.

Telangana goes to the polls on November 30.

Topics :Rahul GandhiTelanganaAssembly electionsBJP

First Published: Nov 2 2023 | 12:07 PM IST

