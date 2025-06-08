Sunday, June 08, 2025 | 06:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Visit Bengal to see real democracy under Mamata: Sukanta Majumdar to Rahul

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had alleged that the Maharashtra Assembly election held in November 2024 was "rigged", and claimed that the same will be repeated in Bihar Assembly polls due later this year

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2025 | 6:50 AM IST

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's allegations that Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2024 were a blueprint for rigging democracy, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar stated that he should visit West Bengal to see democracy under the Mamata Banerjee government.

Sukanta Majumdar said, "The problem with our Opposition is that wherever they win, they say EVMs are right, and where they lose, they say EVMs are faulty and there is match-fixing. Some kids do not know how to play the match then they blame the pitch and umpire. Rahul Gandhi does not know how to play. I wish that his prediction that the states in which there is no BJP government will have a BJP rule should come true. In Bengal, also BJP government should be formed according to his prediction."

 

He further alleged that Rahul Gandhi should visit West Bengal to understand democracy under the TMC rule.

"Rahul Gandhi never visits Bengal. He should come to Bengal to see how the match is played here. He should see how Congress workers are beaten here often. Rahul Gandhi should visit West Bengal to see democracy under the Mamata Banerjee government," he added.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had alleged that the Maharashtra Assembly election held in November 2024 was "rigged", and claimed that the same will be repeated in Bihar Assembly polls due later this year.

In a post on X, Gandhi shared his article published in a newspaper, explaining the "rigging" in the Maharashtra assembly polls." Maharashtra assembly elections in 2024 were a blueprint for rigging democracy. My article shows how this happened, step by step," Gandhi said on X.

The former Congress President explained a five-point process. He said that step one includes rigging the panel that appoints the Election Commission, followed by adding fake voters to the electoral roll.

He further claimed that the next steps include inflating the voter turnout, targeting the bogus voting exactly where the BJP needs to win and hiding the evidence.

"Step 1: Rig the panel for appointing the Election Commission; Step 2: Add fake voters to the roll; Step 3: Inflate voter turnout; Step 4: Target the bogus voting exactly where the BJP needs to win; Step 5: Hide the evidence," Gandhi said.

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Mamata Banerjee West Bengal TMC Congress BJP

First Published: Jun 08 2025 | 6:50 AM IST

