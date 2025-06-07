Home / Politics / BJP names Kanad Purkayastha its candidate for Assam Rajya Sabha polls

BJP names Kanad Purkayastha its candidate for Assam Rajya Sabha polls

A release said the party's central election committee has approved the candidature of Purkayastha

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha
The two seats that are being vacated were held by BJP and AGP.
Press Trust of India Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2025 | 2:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The BJP on Saturday announced that the party's Assam state secretary Kanad Purkayastha will be its candidate for the Rajya Sabha election from the state.

A release said the party's central election committee has approved the candidature of Purkayastha.

A party leader from Barak valley, Purkayastha is the son of veteran BJP leader and former Union minister Kabindra Purkayastha.

Elections for two Rajya Sabha seats in Assam are scheduled on June 19, with counting of votes to take place the same day.

The BJP had earlier announced that it will field a candidate for one of the seats, leaving the other for its ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP).

The two seats that are being vacated were held by BJP and AGP.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

'Census delay no accident, delimitation not a coincidence', says Stalin

'PM must wake up from his sleep': Cong on 'rising' economic inequalities

No official Bharat Mata image, cannot be allowed in events: Kerala govt

Mahua Moitra confirms her marriage with ex-BJD MP Pinaki Misra in Germany

Working in national interest, not against Congress: Tharoor slams critics

Topics :AssamBJPRajya Sabha

First Published: Jun 07 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story