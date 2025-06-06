Home / Politics / 'PM must wake up from his sleep': Cong on 'rising' economic inequalities

'PM must wake up from his sleep': Cong on 'rising' economic inequalities

Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, shared a media report on X, which claimed that the number of super-rich is increasing rapidly

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam, Pawan Khera
Due to rising unemployment and inflation in the country, 80 crore people have to be given government ration, while the number of 'super rich' has increased to 3.78 lakh, Ramesh said.(Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 5:11 PM IST
The Congress on Friday slammed the government over the alleged rise in the gap between the rich and the poor and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi must "wake up from his sleep" otherwise the country would face terrible consequences.

Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, shared a media report on X, which claimed that the number of super-rich is increasing rapidly.

Citing the World Wealth Report 2025, the report said that 33,000 high net worth individuals -- HNIs -- were added in the country in 2024.

 

"Due to the capitalist policies of the Modi government, the gap between the rich and the poor is constantly increasing. The rich are becoming richer and the poor are becoming poorer," Ramesh said in a post in Hindi on X.

Due to rising unemployment and inflation in the country, 80 crore people have to be given government ration, while the number of 'super rich' has increased to 3.78 lakh, he said.

"The common people of the country are forced to survive by withdrawing their old savings from the bank or taking a loan due to reduced income and increased expenses. The common person is not seeing any opportunities for himself in the country, and so is looking for labour opportunities abroad as soon as the person gets a chance. At the same time, the rich are also insisting on increasing their assets abroad," he claimed.

"Modi ji, wake up from sleep, this is the double failure of your government, the terrible consequences of which the country will have to suffer in the coming years," Ramesh said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 5:11 PM IST

