D K Shivakumar for the June 4 stampede in Bengaluru and demanded their resignation, saying they have “blood on their hands”. BJP leader and Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje on Saturday blamed Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Ministerfor the June 4 stampede in Bengaluru and demanded their resignation, saying they have “blood on their hands”. Calling for an inquiry led by a sitting high court judge, Karandlaje criticised the state government for suspending Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda and four other senior officers following the tragedy that claimed 11 lives. The Bengaluru North MP questioned the silence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the party’s central leadership, urging them to demand the resignations of the CM and deputy CM if they have the "guts".

The stampede took place on the evening of June 4 outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium, where a large crowd had gathered to celebrate the IPL team Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) victory. Eleven people died and 56 were injured.

"Is Karnataka Congress bankrupt of leaders other than Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar? Let the two face inquiry, make others CM and deputy CM. Where are Congress general secretaries K C Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala, who often come to the state for everything, hiding?" she asked. She alleged their silence stems from the state government acting as an ATM for the Congress high command in Delhi.

"Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have blood on their hands. The parents who have lost their children are cursing. They (CM and deputy CM) are trying to wash the blood on their hands and wipe it on police officers. A person known as a tough cop, a good and honest officer, who came from a normal family and became Bengaluru's commissioner has been suspended," Karandlaje said. Speaking to reporters, she called the incident a major stain on the government and the CM's image. "In the history of Bengaluru or any metropolitan city, we have not heard about officials being transferred for mistakes, but here because of the mistake of the CM and his deputy, the commissioner has been suspended. You (CM, DCM) have committed the fault and you are blaming them (officials) for it. You are wiping the blood on your hands on them," she added.

She questioned why the state leaders decided to organise such a public event. The MP asked if the CM or DCM had any links to the RCB team. She said that honours are usually given only to national or state teams bringing pride to the country or state, not to a private franchise. "When a private franchise, RCB, won the match, you wanted to celebrate. The grand stairs of Vidhana Soudha were reserved for swearing-in or government ceremonies all these years. You used it for a private team." Karandlaje further questioned whether any government official was planning a partnership or stake in RCB. "With these intentions, attempts were made to take publicity from RCB's win."

She pointed out that family members of ministers and the CM attended the event at Vidhana Soudha, while the public was left to suffer. She questioned how permission was granted for the event, asking whether the police or intelligence had any input about the scale of the crowd. "Stampede and death happened about 3:30-3:45 pm and the event began at 4 pm. The CM, DCM despite knowing deaths have happened, continued with the event. Siddaramaiah, you have celebrated RCB's victory standing on the dead bodies. There was a competition by those on stage along with their families to take photos with players. You did this despite having information about deaths.... You (DCM) went to the stadium and gave a kiss to the victory cup at the stadium," she alleged.

Karandlaje noted that police officers had worked through the night of June 3, managing celebrations across the city. She also questioned how two celebrations were allowed without official permission. "If permission was given by the government, then why are the police officials being suspended?" She highlighted confusion around free ticket distribution and said the decision to open only three stadium gates contributed to the chaos and the eventual stampede. Accusing Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar of competing for public attention, Karandlaje claimed this rivalry led to the tragedy. She also pointed to the CM’s social media posts about the RCB felicitation.