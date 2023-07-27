INDIA alliance MPs to wear black clothes to protest over Manipur issue

All Members of Parliament from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) will wear black clothes to the Parliament to register its protest over the situation in Manipur.

Congress and other opposition parties have been demanding a detailed discussion on the situation in Manipur and a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They have resorted to protests and sloganeering in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, forcing adjournments of the two Houses since the commencement of the monsoon session of Parliament on July 20.

Meanwhile, the floor leaders of opposition parties will meet the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Thursday in Parliament to discuss important issues.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday accepted the no-confidence motion against the government moved by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on behalf of opposition parties of I.N.D.I.A alliance. After Gogoi moved the motion, the Speaker asked about the number of members supporting the motion.

It remains to be seen whether the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will specify the date and time of the debate over the no-confidence motion passed against the Central Government by the I.N.D.I.A alliance.

Congress, Bharat Rashtra Samithi and Aam Admi Party have issued a three-line whip to its MP's to be present in the house on July 27 and 28.

The Congress party issued a three-line whip for its MPs, urging them to be present in the Rajya Sabha tomorrow.

"Very important issues will be taken up for discussion in the Rajya Sabha tomorrow, i.e. Thursday, July 27, 2023," Congress stated on Wednesday.

Earlier today RJD MP Manoj Jha gave a suspension of business notice in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the situation in Manipur.

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Thursday also gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss the border situation with China.

In his letter to the Secretary-General, Lok Sabha, Manish Tewari said, "I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely: That this House do suspend Zero Hour and relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other businesses of the day to have a discussion on the border situation with China."

Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar on Thursday will make a statement on the latest developments in foreign policy in the Rajya Sabha.

According to the revised list of business for Rajya Sabha on Thursday, EAM Jaishankar will make a suo moto statement on the listed matter.

Central Government on Thursday will move the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha to curb the menace of film piracy as well as revamp age-based certification given by the Central Board.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur will move the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha for its consideration and passage.

The Bill seeks amendment to the Cinematograph Act, of 1952. The amendments will address the issue of unauthorised recording and exhibition of films.

The Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was introduced in Rajya Sabha on July 20. The draft Act constitutes the Board of Film Certification for certifying films for exhibition. Such certifications may be subject to modifications and deletions. The Board may also refuse the exhibition of films.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur will also make a statement regarding the status of implementation of recommendations and observations contained in the 351st Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports on Demands for Grants (2023-24) pertaining to the Department of Youth Affairs, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Meanwhile, the Standing Committee on Finance will table the Fifty-ninth Report on 'Cyber security and rising incidence of cyber/white collar crimes of the Ministry of Finance (Department of Financial Services), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology andMinistry of Home Affairs.

Also, the sixtieth report on action taken by the Government on the observations and recommendations contained in the Fifty-third Report of the Committee on 'Anti-Competitive Practices by Big-Tech Companies' of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs will be tabled.