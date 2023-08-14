Home / Politics / Rajasthan govt most corrupt, new 'scams' emerging every day: Pralhad Joshi

Rajasthan govt most corrupt, new 'scams' emerging every day: Pralhad Joshi

Sixteen per cent of the cases of atrocities and murders registered in the country are from Rajasthan, the Union minister alleged

Press Trust of India Jaipur
"The Rajasthan government is the most corrupt government in the country. Rajasthan is on top in number of rape cases. Recruitment exam papers have been leaked more than 16 times," Joshi told reporters here

Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 6:43 AM IST
Accusing the Rajasthan government of being the most corrupt, the BJP's election in-charge for the state Pralhad Joshi on Sunday claimed new scams and rape cases come to the fore every day under the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress dispensation.

Sixteen per cent of the cases of atrocities and murders registered in the country are from Rajasthan, the Union minister alleged. He was in Jaipur for a meeting with party workers for the assembly elections due later this year.

"The Rajasthan government is the most corrupt government in the country. Rajasthan is on top in number of rape cases. Recruitment exam papers have been leaked more than 16 times," Joshi told reporters here.

He said development work has stalled and a BJP government is needed in the state.

If Chief Minister Gehlot wanted to do good for the poor then why did he not do so in four-and-a-half years, Joshi asked.

Instilling confidence among the BJP workers, he said the party will form the government in the state with a two-thirds majority.

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 6:43 AM IST

