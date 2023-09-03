Home / Politics / Rajnath Singh to flag off 3rd phase of BJP's Parivartan Yatra from Jodhpur

Rajnath Singh to flag off 3rd phase of BJP's Parivartan Yatra from Jodhpur

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will flag off the third phase of the BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' from poll-bound Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district on September 4, the party said on Sunday.

Press Trust of India Jodhpur
Photo: Twitter @@rajnathsingh

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2023 | 10:58 PM IST
The yatra will pass through 51 constituencies of the Jodhpur division, Nagaur and Ajmer, covering a distance of 2,574 km in 18 days. It will culminate in Jodhpur on September 21, the BJP's Jodhpur unit said in a release.

The yatra will cover 33 constituencies in six districts of the Jodhpur division -- Jaisalmer, Barmer, Sirohi, Jalore, Pali and Jodhpur. It will also pass through 10 constituencies of Nagaur district and eight constituencies of Ajmer district.

During the yatra, 45 public meetings will be held and the final one will be held here on September 21, the BJP said.

BJP national secretary and Rajasthan co-incharge Amrita Rahatkar and Jodhpur division incharge Jagveer Chhaba had recently visited Jodhpur to oversee the preparations for the yatra.

The party has asked its workers and leaders to arrange transport for the public meetings and bring people from their constituencies to attend them.

Assembly elections are due in Rajasthan later this year.

First Published: Sep 03 2023 | 10:58 PM IST

