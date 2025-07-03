Maha oppn stages protest against Sena MLC's remarks on Warkari sect

Opposition legislators staged a protest at the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan's steps on Thursday against Shiv Sena lawmaker Manisha Kayande's remarks claiming "urban Naxals" have infiltrated the annual wari pilgrimage to Pandharpur.
The protesters, including Leader of Opposition in the legislative council Ambadas Danve, Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar and NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad, held copies of the Constitution and shouted slogans criticising the government for allegedly defaming the religious tradition.
They accused the government of promoting superstition and dividing the society by targeting devotees who participate in the holy Ashadhi wari annual pilgrimage to the temple town of Pandharpur.
Kayande's remarks were unfounded, misleading and an attempt to politicise the spiritual journey undertaken by lakhs of 'warkaris' (devotees of Lord Vitthal) every year, they claimed.
The opposition leaders alleged that such remarks were an attempt to create discord and insult the deep-rooted cultural and spiritual tradition of the wari.
"This is not just an attack on the wari, but on Maharashtra's cultural identity. The government should immediately withdraw the remarks and apologise to the warkari community," Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Danve said.
Kayande, a nominated member of the Upper House, on Wednesday claimed in the legislative council that "urban Naxals" have infiltrated the wari annual pilgrimage and are attempting to mislead 'warkaris'.
The MLC said in the past, there were incidents where pieces of meat were thrown during the wari. Prominent Warkari sect leader Bandatatya Karadkar had objected to such acts.
She urged the Mahayuti government to take immediate action to preserve the sanctity of the wari.
Kayande said the BJP-led government is set to introduce the Maharashtra Public Security Bill, which is specifically aimed at curbing such disruptive elements.
Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, on Wednesday said the government has taken cognisance of the matter raised by the MLC and appropriate directions will be issued to the home department for an inquiry.
Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam also said he had received complaints about attempts by 'urban Naxals' to divide the society and assured the government would look into the matter.
