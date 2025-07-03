Sisodia slams BJP over fuel ban on overage vehicles, questions motive

Senior AAP leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday accused the BJP-led Delhi government of waging another "assault on the middle class" through its recent order banning refuelling of overage vehicles in the capital.

Sisodia's statement comes amid the BJP government defending the move and calling it a necessary step in its ongoing pollution control efforts.

"The BJP government has issued a tyrannical order to remove 61 lakh vehicles from Delhi's roads. This is not governance; this is 'Phulera ki Panchayat'. Families who've maintained their vehicles with care are now being punished. Even those vehicles that have travelled less than 10,000 km are being deemed unfit," Sisodia said in a press conference here.