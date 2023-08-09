Home / Politics / Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm amid protest from Opposition

Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm amid protest from Opposition

After the listed papers were tabled, opposition MPs raised the issue of Tushar Gandhi's arrest. Several members from the ruling side countered them

Press Trust of India New Delhi
As opposition members protested, MPs from treasury benches tried to counter them | (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 12:14 PM IST
Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Wednesday amid protest by opposition parties after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that Tushar Gandhi has been arrested on a day India marks anniversary of the Quit India movement.

After the listed papers were tabled, opposition MPs raised the issue of Tushar Gandhi's arrest. Several members from the ruling side countered them.

When Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar asked Kharge to express his views on the matter, the Congress leader said: "You mentioned about Quit India movement and we stood in silence for two minutes. But Tushar Gandhi was arrested this morning".

As opposition members protested, MPs from treasury benches tried to counter them.

Tushar Gandhi is the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi.

The chairman appealed to the protesting members to take their seats.

Amid the ruckus, Dhankhar also expressed anguish over AAP MP Sushil Gupta coming to the House wearing a garland of tomatoes.

"There is a limit to which we can dip in our conduct. As a chairman of Rajya Sabha, I am extremely pained," he said before adjourning the proceedings till 2 pm.

Topics :Rajya SabhaParliamentMonsoon sessionOpposition partiesmallikarjun kharge

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 12:14 PM IST

