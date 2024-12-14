Ram, not Aurangzeb part of India's heritage: BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad

Former Union minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad hit out at the Congress on Saturday, saying its leader Rahul Gandhi needs to change his tutor as he is unaware of facts, as he slammed the opposition party over Emergency.

Participating in a debate in the Lok Sabha on 75 years of the Constitution's adoption, Prasad said the framers of the Constitution knew that the Indian heritage is secular in nature as mentioned in the "Rigveda".

He said the original Constitution had pictures of Lord Ram, Lord Hanuman and Mughal emperor Akbar, but not of Babar and Aurangzeb.

He said in a hypothetical situation, if the Constitution was framed today, the opposition would have protested the insertion of such pictures in it.

Attacking the Congress over the imposition of Emergency in the country, the former law minister said lakhs of people were sent to jail and opposition leaders targeted.

He said the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reached here after facing lathis (sticks) and bullets during Emergency, unlike those who represent a family.

Prasad also slammed the Congress for failing to recognise the contribution of leaders, such as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. He claimed that none of the Congress leaders took their names in their speeches.