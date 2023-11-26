Home / Politics / Ration scam should be probed by agencies like CBI, says Adhir Ranjan

Ration scam should be probed by agencies like CBI, says Adhir Ranjan

He also said that the condition of the tea garden workers in West Bengal is "very bad" and they are not even getting the minimum facilities of government welfare schemes

ANI
Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman Chowdhury held many informal meetings with various ministries along with their departments in West Bengal's Siliguri on Saturday and discussed the condition of tea grden workers.

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2023 | 8:45 AM IST
Alleging many "fake" ration shops and ration cards and "scams" in mid-day-meal in West Bengal, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the ration scam should be probed by central agencies like CBI."

He also said that the condition of the tea garden workers in West Bengal is "very bad" and they are not even getting the minimum facilities of government welfare schemes, including food, housing and medicines.

Commenting on the ration scam (Public Distribution System) in Bengal, he said on Saturday, "There are so many fake ration shops and fake ration cards and scams in mid-day-meal in West Bengal and it should be enquired by central agencies like CBI."

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman Chowdhury held many informal meetings with various ministries along with their departments in West Bengal's Siliguri on Saturday and discussed the condition of tea garden workers.

The committee also interacted with the tea garden workers as well as the representatives of the Tea Board of India (TBI) to strengthen the assigned responsibilities.

Addressing the media, Chowdhury said, "Condition of the tea garden workers in West Bengal is very bad and they are not getting the minimum facilities of government welfare schemes, including food, house and medicines."

"They are only getting Rs 250 as per daily wages. But in South India the workers are getting five hundred to six hundred rupees per day. The representatives of the TBI also agreed with the situation in Bengal. The committee is too concerned over the present scenario. We requested them to revive the situation and also shared my suggestions with the Board representatives," Chowdhury added.

"PAC has come here not to fight against the state government, but to resolve the issue through discussions," Chowdhury added.

Meanwhile, two committee members Jagadambika Pal and Ram Kripal Yadav boycotted the press meet and alleged that the chairman violated the norms of the Parliament.

PAC is presently headed by Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and includes 21 other parliamentarians from both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

First Published: Nov 26 2023 | 8:45 AM IST

