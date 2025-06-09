Home / Politics / Ready to align with any party working for interest of Maharashtra: Aaditya

Ready to align with any party working for interest of Maharashtra: Aaditya

The statement comes amid speculation of rapprochement between the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and his cousin Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena

Aaditya Thackeray, Aaditya, Thackeray
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has said his party is ready to come together with anyone who will work to protect the interests of Maharashtra. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 9:35 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has said his party is ready to come together with anyone who will work to protect the interests of Maharashtra and "Marathi manoos".

The statement comes amid speculation of rapprochement between the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and his cousin Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

Talking to reporters here on Sunday, Aaditya Thackeray accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of "swallowing" Mumbai and Maharashtra. Injustice was being meted out to Maharashtra by the BJP, he alleged. 

ALSO READ: Aaditya should meet Raj if Sena (UBT) serious about alliance: MNS leader

"We have been saying this consistently. We are ready to work with anyone, any party that is ready to work in the interests of Maharashtra and Marathi manoos (Marathi-speaking people)," the Sena (UBT) MLA said.

"Our responsibility is to bring in a change. Any party that is working to protect the interests of Maharashtra needs to come together and fight," the former state minister said to a question on the possibility of an alliance between the MNS and the Sena (UBT).

The Thackeray cousins have sparked speculation about a possible reconciliation with their recent statements indicating they could ignore "trivial issues" and join hands nearly two decades after a bitter parting of ways.

While Raj Thackeray has said uniting in the interest of "Marathi manoos" is not difficult, Uddhav Thackeray has insisted he is ready to put aside trivial fights, provided those working against Maharashtra's interests are not entertained.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

UP's road map to $1 trillion economy ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls

Premium

Handshake abroad, discord at home with Opposition in the spotlight

Premium

Nepal tea inflow puts India in a bind over Darjeeling and diplomacy

NDA will form govts in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal in 2026: Amit Shah

People of Bihar to decide from where I should contest state polls: Paswan

Topics :Aaditya ThackerayShiv SenaUddhav Thackeray

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 9:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story