Handshake abroad, discord at home with Opposition in the spotlight

A high-profile diplomatic offensive launched by New Delhi to rally international opinion in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack and Operation Sindoor concluded on Sunday with the return of the Ravi Shankar Prasad-led ‘Group II’ from a fortnight-long mission to Europe. The delegation was one of seven that fanned out globally to expose Pakistan’s sponsorship of terrorism and reinforce India’s strategic narrative in key capitals.

More than 50 MPs, former diplomats, and ex-Union ministers were dispatched to 33 destinations, including Brussels, home to several European Union (EU) institutions. The delegations — drawn from across the political spectrum — are expected to brief Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the coming days.

Group II, which included BJP leader D Purandeswari and Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Priyanka Chaturvedi, made stops in France, Italy, Denmark, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and Germany. The group’s return coincided with the Ministry of External Affairs’s (MEA’s) announcement of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s upcoming European tour. In a statement, the MEA said in the first leg of his tour, Jaishankar will travel to Paris and Marseille in France. He will also hold talks with his EU counterpart Jean Noel Barrot and participate in the inaugural edition of the Mediterranean Raisina Dialogue in Marseille. In Brussels, Jaishankar will meet EU High Representative for foreign affairs and Vice-President Kaja Kallas.

Jaishankar’s trip builds on his recent May visits to the Netherlands, Denmark and Germany, as well as Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri’s engagements in Tokyo and Washington DC. Before Group II’s return, Chaturvedi posted on social media that her delegation concluded its mission “with a sense of satisfaction that India stands together, resolute in its fight against terrorism”. She thanked her party leadership and also the government “for realising the need to take everyone along to send a strong message on Operation Sindoor and India’s fight back against terror.” While formal assessments of the outreach are still forthcoming, the initiative appears to have burnished the profiles of several Opposition leaders. Congress’ Shashi Tharoor, Salman Khurshid, and Manish Tewari; NCP (Sharad Pawar)’s Supriya Sule; DMK’s Kanimozhi; AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi; BJP’s Baijayant Panda; and JD(U)’s Sanjay Jha have emerged as prominent faces of the campaign.

Yet the multi-party engagement has also stirred political turbulence back home. Khurshid, who travelled with Group III to Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia, publicly vented frustration over intra-party sniping. “When on mission against terrorism... it’s distressing that people at home are calculating political allegiances. Is it so difficult to be patriotic?” he wrote in a veiled dig on social media. In Jakarta, he noted that Kashmir had “major problems” for years and suggested that the abrogation of Article 370 had resolved them. According to government sources, Khurshid — given his experience — was crucial to India finding unequivocal support from the Malaysian government for Operation Sindoor. ALSO READ: Most public-sector banks see decline in headcount even as branches spread According to government sources, Khurshid — given his experience — was crucial to India finding unequivocal support from the Malaysian government for Operation Sindoor.

Meanwhile, Tharoor, who headed Group V to the US, Guyana, Panama, Colombia and Brazil, faced criticism from Congress ranks. Party leader Udit Raj accused him of being a “super spokesperson of the BJP”. Tharoor pushed back, saying working in the national interest should not be viewed as partisan. “We are here as representatives of a united India,” he said during a press meet, highlighting the diversity within his team: five parties, three religions, seven states. Supriya Sule, who led Group VII to Qatar, South Africa, Ethiopia and Egypt, echoed this sentiment upon return. “I couldn’t be demanding a special Parliament session while representing India abroad,” she said, clarifying why she urged her party to wait until the delegations returned before pushing for a special session of Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor. She noted a warm reception in the countries her team visited.

“They consider India the land of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Manmohan Singh and Narendra Modi,” she said. Her delegation included Manish Tewari, Anand Sharma, Anurag Thakur, and Rajiv Pratap Rudy as members. Kanimozhi, who led Group VI to Russia, Slovenia, Greece, Latvia and Spain, received notable acclaim on social media, as did Owaisi, who travelled to the Gulf and North Africa as part of Group I led by the BJP’s Panda. The wide participation of Opposition figures — many of whom often find themselves at odds with the government domestically —has not only elevated their international stature but also changed their perception among public and supporters of the ruling party.