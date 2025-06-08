Home / Politics / NDA will form govts in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal in 2026: Amit Shah

Addressing party office bearers, he hailed Madurai as a city of 'Parivartan' and said his party's Karyakarta Sammelan (workers meet) would lead to change as well, of dislodging DMK from power

Amit Shah
In the 2026 Assembly election, BJP-AIADMK will form NDA government in Tamil Nadu and people will defeat DMK in 2026 polls and the DMK is 100 per cent failure government. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Madurai (Tamil Nadu)
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2025 | 6:43 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday asserted that the NDA would form governments in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

Addressing party office bearers, he hailed Madurai as a city of 'Parivartan' and said his party's Karyakarta Sammelan (workers meet) would lead to change as well, of dislodging DMK from power. 

ALSO READ: Amit Shah visits Madurai to boost BJP prep for 2026 Tamil Nadu polls

In the 2026 Assembly election, BJP-AIADMK will form NDA government in Tamil Nadu and people will defeat DMK in 2026 polls and the DMK is 100 per cent failure government.

"In 2026, in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, NDA will form governments.'' he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 08 2025 | 6:43 PM IST

