Home / Politics / People of Bihar to decide from where I should contest state polls: Paswan

People of Bihar to decide from where I should contest state polls: Paswan

Paswan is currently a Union minister and MP from his family pocket borough of Hajipur

Chirag Paswan, Chirag, Paswan
“Let me make one thing very clear. My contest will only ensure a better strike rate for my party, which would help the NDA,” he added. (Photo: PTI)
Mohammad Anab Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2025 | 5:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Union minister Chirag Paswan confirmed that he is going to contest the Bihar Assembly polls later this year but did not reveal his preferred seat and asserted that the people of the state will choose one for him.
 
The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief made the statement during a rally in Ara in Bhojpur district on Sunday.
 
“I will contest the Assembly polls in Bihar. I will contest not just in Bihar but for Bihar and its people. I am the son of Ram Vilas Paswan. I will realise the dreams of my father and work for ‘Bihar first, Bihari first’ to change Bihar,” he said, recalling an old slogan he had coined ahead of the previous Assembly polls in 2020.
 
Back then, Paswan was leading the undivided LJP and contested the polls alone, not as part of the NDA.
 
Later, the party split and the Election Commission allotted new names and symbols to the factions led by him and his uncle Pashupati Nath Paras.
 
Paswan contested the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and was elected from his family stronghold of Hajipur.
 
“It is for the people of Bihar to decide from which seat in the state I should contest in the upcoming Assembly elections. Whenever I take a political decision, I take it for the sake of the state and its people,” the 42-year-old leader said at the rally.
 
“Let me make one thing very clear. My contest will only ensure a better strike rate for my party, which would help the NDA,” he added.
   
During the Assembly polls in 2020, Paswan was very critical of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and caused major damage to the latter’s JD(U) on several seats. Paswan had strategically chosen his candidates on many seats to ensure they ate into the JD(U)’s Dalit voter base.
 
However, it is highly likely that Paswan will not cause trouble to the JD(U) in the upcoming state polls, as both parties are now part of the BJP-led NDA coalition.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Cong slams PM Modi's 'insensitivity' to Manipur crisis, calls it 'shocking'

Congress leaders are doing politics on Op Sindoor: Minister Anupriya Patel

Despite BJP's 4-engine govt, daughters not safe: AAP on minor's death

Bengaluru stampede: BJP holds protest, seeks resignation of CM, deputy CM

Rahul Gandhi dismissing mandate of people as they rejected him: Fadnavis

Topics :Chirag PaswanBihar Election 2020BiharLJP

First Published: Jun 08 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story