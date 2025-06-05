Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 11:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Aaditya should meet Raj if Sena (UBT) serious about alliance: MNS leader

Aaditya should meet Raj if Sena (UBT) serious about alliance: MNS leader

A Shiv Sena (UBT) leader of "appropriate" stature should meet MNS chief Raj Thackeray to discuss a possible alliance, Mahajan said

Aaditya Thackeray, Aaditya, Thackeray

Former state minister Aaditya Thackeray is the son of Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 11:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Prakash Mahajan has said if the Shiv Sena (UBT) is really serious about an alliance between the two parties, then its leader Aaditya Thackeray should take the lead and meet Raj Thackeray.

A leader of "appropriate" stature in the Shiv Sena (UBT), headed by former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, should go to MNS president Raj Thackeray for discussions on a possible tie-up, Mahajan asserted on Wednesday.

If a junior leader is sent for talks, then Raj Thackeray will also send a junior functionary, he maintained.

"If an alliance really has to happen, then Aaditya Thackeray should take the lead and understand the views of Raj saheb. Both sides will understand the seriousness if Aaditya Thackeray goes (for talks). There is a common feeling among Marathi people to come together," he said.

 

Former state minister Aaditya Thackeray is the son of Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray.

Also Read

Uddhav Thackeray, Uddhav, Thackeray

Uddhav doesn't need enemy when Sanjay Raut is around: Girish Mahajan

Aaditya Thackeray, Aaditya, Thackeray

Aaditya Thackeray urges seniors to lead tie-up talks between Sena(UBT), MNS

Raj Thackeray

Pawar, Thackeray brands can't be wiped out from Maharashtra politics: Raj

Uddhav Thackeray, Uddhav, Thackeray

MNS: Seek concrete proposal from Sena (UBT) on alliance after past betrayal

Waqf Protest, Protest

Waqf Act violates 'basic structure' of Constitution: Sena (UBT) leader

On Tuesday, Aaditya Thackeray said if anyone wants to come together to protect the interest of Maharashtra then "we will also take them along".

Mahajan said there was no harm in this experiment of the politically estranged Thackeray cousins coming together.

"We (the MNS) had tried this experiment in 2014 and 2017. If they are serious, then there is no issue in taking the lead," he said.

Cousins Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray have sparked speculation about a possible reconciliation with statements indicating they could ignore "trivial issues" and join hands nearly two decades after a bitter parting of ways.

While the MNS chief has said uniting in the interests of Marathi manoos (Marathi speaking people) is not difficult, Uddhav Thackeray said he was ready to put aside trivial fights, provided those working against Maharashtra's interests were not entertained.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

Modi says NDA govt devoted to building self reliant India, social welfare

Manish Sisodia, Sisodia, Manish

20 statements recorded before Sisodia, Jain grilling in classroom scam

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM

Andhra Pradesh Cabinet approves establishment of state Quantum Mission

Jairam Ramesh

PM, EAM 'quiet' on Indian students being affected by Trump's actions: Cong

KC Venugopal, PAC head

Pension remarks meant to show govt's delay in payment, arrears: Venugopal

Topics : Raj Thackeray Uddhav Thackeray Aaditya Thackeray Shiv Sena MNS

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 11:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGold Card VisaIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon