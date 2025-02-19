Decoded: Why BJP chose Rekha Gupta over Parvesh Verma as Delhi CM

After more than a week of nail-biting suspense, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday finally announced Rekha Gupta as the next chief minister of Delhi. Gupta, who defeated Aam Aadmi Party's Bandana Kumari in the Shalimar Bagh constituency by over 29,000 votes, will be the fourth woman chief minister of the city. The BJP won 48 seats in the Delhi Assembly polls, returning to power after 27 years in the national capital.

Rekha Gupta, 50, was chosen as the Leader of the House in the Delhi Assembly at the BJP legislature party meeting. Parvesh Verma, who defeated AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi constituency and was seen as frontrunner for the CM race, will be her deputy.

Gupta will take the oath of office at the Ramlila Ground on Thursday.

Who is Rekha Gupta?

Rekha Gupta completed her BCom from Daulat Ram College, Delhi University in 1995, according to her election affidavit. In 2022, she completed LLB from Chaudhary Charan Singh University in Meerut.

Gupta started her political journey with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a student body affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), at Delhi University's Daulat Ram College in 1992. In 1996-97, she won the student body elections to become president of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU).

In 2007, she was elected as a municipal councillor from North Pitampura and went on to win two more terms. According to her website, Gupta launched initiatives like the 'Sumedha Yojana,' which supported female students from economically weaker backgrounds in pursuing higher education.

She also served as the general secretary of BJP Mahila Morcha in Delhi and as a member of its national executive committee. She is currently the national vice-president of the organisation.

Why BJP might have picked Rekha Gupta over Parvesh Verma

The BJP's decision to pick Rekha Gupta for the chief minister's post came as a surprise to many, given that she was elevated over party veterans such as Ramesh Bidhuri, Vijender Gupta, Satish Upadhyay, and Parvesh Verma.

While Gupta is a first-time MLA, she is no stranger to politics. Her extensive experience in student politics - the DUSU elections are widely seen as a springboard for national-level politics - and as a councillor might have been among the reasons for her selection.

Her selection could also be due to the BJP's emphasis on increasing women's participation in leadership roles. While the BJP has appointed women leaders to positions such as Deputy CM and other ministerial roles in different states, making a woman the chief minister of the national capital is likely reinforce the party's image among its female voter base.

Despite her long political career, Gupta is known for keeping a low profile and hasn't muddled into any controversy, unlike Ramesh Bidhuri and Parvesh Verma, who have drawn flak for their public comments.

After the results were announced on February 8, Parvesh Verma, who won from New Delhi seat, was seen as the top contender for the CM post. His case was backed by the fact that the winning candidate from the New Delhi constituency has often ascended to the chief minister's chair.

However, Verma's political lineage might have played a role in him not getting the CM post. He is the son of former Delhi Chief Minister and BJP leader Sahib Singh Verma. The BJP often accuses opposition parties, such as the Congress, Samajwadi Party, and the Rashtriya Janata Dal, of promoting 'parivarvaad' (dynastic politics). Had it selected Verma for Delhi CM, the BJP would likely have conceded an opening for attacks to the Opposition.

Oath-taking of Delhi CM

Rekha Gupta will take oath as Delhi CM at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Thursday. The ceremony will begin around 12 p.m., and the Lt Governor will administer the oath to Gupta at 12:35 p.m. The ceremony will conclude at 1 p.m. No Cabinet appointments have been made announced yet, though.

At least 50,000 people are expected to attend the event, which will see political dignitaries, celebrities, and members of the public in the audience. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will lead the event, which will also see several Union ministers and chief ministers from BJP-ruled states in attendance.