Home / Politics / Religious rituals during inauguration show country going backwards: Pawar

Religious rituals during inauguration show country going backwards: Pawar

NCP President Sharad Pawar targeted the Centre, saying that various religious rituals performed at the inauguration of the new Parliament building show that the country was being taken backwards

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Religious rituals during inauguration show country going backwards: Pawar

2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2023 | 6:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Sunday targeted the Centre, saying that various religious rituals performed at the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi show that the country was being taken backwards.

He said the country's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru had envisaged a society having a scientific temperament, but the rituals conducted during the opening of the new Parliament complex were contrary to his vision.

PM Modi inaugurated the new building this morning at a grand ceremony which included a havan, a multi-faith prayer ceremony and the installation of the Sengol in a special enclosure in the Lok Sabha chamber.

Speaking to reporters in Pune, Pawar said, "There is a huge difference between the country's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru talking about the concept of modern India and a series of rituals performed at the new Parliament building today in New Delhi. I fear that we are taking our country backward by decades."

"One cannot compromise on science. Nehru was persistent about his wish to form a society with a scientific temperament. But what is happening today at the inaugural ceremony of the new Parliament building is exactly the opposite of what Nehru had envisaged," he said.

About 20 opposition parties, including the NCP, boycotted the new Parliament building inauguration event, alleging that President Droupadi Murmu has been denied the right to inaugurate the building and called it an insult to India's first woman president from the tribal community.

Expressing his disappointment over the absence of the president and the vice president at the inauguration ceremony, the former Union minister said, "The president is the head of the state, while the vice president is the head of the Rajya Sabha. They should have been invited to this event."

"The functioning of Parliament commences with the speech of the president. Then why were they not invited?" Pawar asked.

Replying to a query whether he was invited to the event or not, Pawar said, "I do not know whether I was invited or not. My Delhi office may have received the invitation but I am not aware of it.

Also Read

Won't be in govt if Pawar joins BJP with NCP group: Shiv Sena spokesperson

NCP committee rejects Sharad Pawar's decision to step down as party chief

Congress will come to power in Karnataka, says NCP chief Sharad Pawar

19 Opposition parties to boycott inauguration of new Parliament building

Ajit Pawar's future bright with NCP, he will not join BJP, says Sanjay Raut

Tendency to hog the limelight: TMC's dig at PM over Parliament inauguration

Twitter war: Cong shows PM Modi in miniature before Nehru, BJP hits back

Protests in J'khand for 'no invite' to Prez at new Parliament building

Democracy not about buildings but functions with people's voice: Kharge

PM Modi holds meeting with CMs of BJP-ruled states on good governance

Topics :Narendra ModiSharad PawarNCPParliament

First Published: May 28 2023 | 7:35 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story