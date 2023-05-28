Home / Politics / Democracy not about buildings but functions with people's voice: Kharge

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 28 2023 | 4:44 PM IST
After his party boycotted the inauguration of the new Parliament building, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said democracy is not just about buildings but functions with the voice of people.

He also attacked the government over the "forcible" removal and "manhandling" of wrestlers protesting at the Jantar Mantar when they were trying to march towards Parliament.

"The right to inaugurate the new Parliament was snatched from the President. Women players were beaten up on the streets with dictatorial force," he alleged in a tweet in Hindi.

"The three lies of BJP-RSS rulers now stand exposed before the country - Democracy, Nationalism and Save Daughter.

"Remember Modi ji, democracy is not just about buildings but functions with the voice of the public," Kharge said.

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia were detained along with other protesters after a scuffle broke out between protestors and Delhi Police at Jantar Mantar.

First Published: May 28 2023 | 6:16 PM IST

