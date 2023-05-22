Home / Politics / Rs 2,000 note only helped keepers of black money, says Chidambaram

Rs 2,000 note only helped keepers of black money, says Chidambaram

The Rs 2.000 note was a foolish move in 2016. I am glad that the foolish move is being withdrawn at least 7 years later," he added

IANS New Delhi
Rs 2,000 note only helped keepers of black money, says Chidambaram

2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 8:30 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Hitting out at the Centre's move to withdraw the Rs 2,000 banknotes from circulation, senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Monday said that the Rs 2,000 denomination note "only helped keepers of black money to hoard their money with ease".

Taking to Twitter, the former Union Minister said: "Banks have clarified that no identity, no forms and no proof will be required to exchange the Rs 2,000 notes

"The BJP's spin that the Rs 2,000 notes are being withdrawn to unearth black money stands demolished

"Ordinary people do not have Rs 2,000 notes. They shunned it soon after it was introduced in 2016. They were useless for daily retail exchange

"So, who kept the Rs 2,000 notes and used them? You know the answer

"The Rs 2,000 note only helped keepers of black money to hoard their money with ease. The keepers of Rs 2000 notes are being welcomed on a red carpet to exchange their notes!

"So much for the government's declared objective of rooting out black money. The Rs 2.000 note was a foolish move in 2016. I am glad that the foolish move is being withdrawn at least 7 years later."

His remarks came after the State Bank of India on May 20 issued a clarification regarding the exchange of Rs 2,000 currency notes.

In a circular, the SBI said that people will not be required need to fill out requisition forms if a person wishes to exchange their Rs 2,000 currency notes up to the limit of Rs 20,000 at a time.

On May 19, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had announced to withdraw the 2,000 bank notes from circulation and also said that it will continue as legal tender till September 30.

The RBI said that the 2,000 denomination banknote was introduced in November 2016 primarily to meet the currency requirement of the economy in an expeditious manner after the withdrawal of legal tender status of all 500 and 1000 banknotes in circulation at that time.

--IANS

aks/ksk/

Also Read

Slap on the wrist of govt: P Chidambaram on SC's demonetisation verdict

BJP's Sushil Modi demands to 'phase out' 2,000 rupee notes in Rajya Sabha

Only fair investigtion will reveal truth: Kharge on Rs 2000 note withdrawal

UCC, NRC have potential to divide, K'taka will reject BJP: Chidambaram

Treasury benches forestalled debate: Chidambaram on 'no debate on budget'

Ordinance has been brought to investigate corruption of AAP: MoS Lekhi

2019 Lok Sabha elections fought on bodies of our soldiers: Satyapal Malik

Congress won Karnataka polls taking cue from AAP manifesto: Arvind Kejriwal

Reworking the casts: Lesson from Karnataka poll outcome for the BJP

Political fortunes: Here are the average assets of re-contesting MLAs

Topics :P ChidambaramRs 2000 notesblackmoney

First Published: May 22 2023 | 8:40 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story