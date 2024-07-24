Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / Ruckus in Bihar Assembly on reservation, proceedings adjourned till 2 PM

Ruckus in Bihar Assembly on reservation, proceedings adjourned till 2 PM

The opposition legislators did not relent despite repeated requests by Speaker Nand Kishor Yadav that they take their seats and words of admonition from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Nitish Kumar, Nitish
Notably, quotas for deprived castes were hiked to 65 per cent through the laws passed in November last year, which the Patna High Court quashed last month | File image | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 1:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Bihar assembly was on Wednesday adjourned till 2 PM as opposition members stood in the well of the House, demanding that the state's amended reservation laws be put in the ninth schedule of the Constitution.

The opposition legislators did not relent despite repeated requests by Speaker Nand Kishor Yadav that they take their seats and words of admonition from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who stood up to intervene.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"It was at my instance that you all agreed to a caste survey after which quotas for SCs, STs, OBCs and the extremely backward classes were hiked," said Kumar.

He told the House that the Patna High Court has "set aside the reservation laws, we have moved the Supreme Court. A formal request has also been made to the Centre for putting these in the ninth schedule".

Notably, quotas for deprived castes were hiked to 65 per cent through the laws passed in November last year, which the Patna High Court quashed last month.

Placing the laws, which breach the 50 per cent cap on quotas set by the Supreme Court, in the ninth schedule would make these immune to judicial review.

More From This Section

BJP asks if Rahul Gandhi will apologise after SC verdict on NEET exam

Oppn tried to create anarchy over NEET, SC verdict upholds truth: Pradhan

Rahul flags 'hollow' Budget promises; demands ignored, say regional parties

After SAD's section of party leaders rebel, Badal dissolves core committee

Delhi Minister Atishi gets bail in defamation case filed by BJP leader

The opposition members, however, continued to relentlessly shout slogans, causing the septuagenarian chief minister to blow a fuse.

Waving his fingers at one of the legislators, he screamed, "You are a lady. Do you realise that it was only after I assumed power that women started getting their due in Bihar?".

Perturbed by the shouts of "Nitish Kumar Hai! Hai! (down down with Nitish Kumar), he hit back "sabka Hai! Hai!".

The Speaker, who had tried to run the Question Hour amid the din, said, "It seems the intent is not to allow this House to run. Even an explanation given by the chief minister on issues being raised by the opposition has been of no avail. Hence, the proceedings are adjourned till 2 PM".


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Bihar set to become growth engine of East, says Minister Nitish Mishra

Nitish appoints Cabinet members as ministers in-charge of various districts

LS polls phase 5: Over 34% polling in five seats in Bihar till 1 pm

Sushil Modi shall be remembered for expanding BJP's footprint in Bihar

Lok Sabha polls: Will JDU's Lalan Singh be third time lucky in Munger?

Topics :Nitish KumarBihar Assembly Bihar

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 1:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story