Home / Politics / Saamana takes jab at embarrassing lack of coordination in Maharashtra govt

Saamana takes jab at embarrassing lack of coordination in Maharashtra govt

The editorial further said that there is a "future CM" hidden in each of the three parties- Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), the Bharatiya Janata Party and Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar)

File image of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde
ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 11:06 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Saamana, the mouthpiece of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) on Friday took a potshot at the Maharashtra Government on lack of trust and coordination between the ministers in the state.

The editorial further said that there is a "future CM" hidden in each of the three parties- Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), the Bharatiya Janata Party and Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"A Chief Minister and two Deputy Chief Ministers of the state have advised their fellow ministers to be careful so that the government does not have to face embarrassment. Even if he has given this advice as the head of the government, why should he find it necessary to give such orders to ministers? These ministers have also been asked to 'come well prepared'. Ministers have been advised to take briefings from officials properly and not tolerate the attitude of officials giving misleading information," the Saamana editorial read.

"It means that you do not have confidence in the competence of your ministers and you are afraid of being betrayed by the administration. The question is where is the coordination in the current government?" it said.

"So when there is no coordination, how will it be visible? When there is no coordination between the three parties and leaders, then how will there be coordination among the ministers? There is a 'future Chief Minister' hidden in each of these three parties. While this government already had a Deputy Chief Minister, another 'Deputy' was brought in to join him," the editorial read.

It said said that ever since the current government came to power, there has been just embarrassment for the state.

"On the very first day of the Legislative session, his own MLAs complain to the Chief Minister about the ministers of his own party and the Chief Minister comes to the point of scolding his own ministers. What kind of coordination is this? Ever since this government came to power, there has been neither coordination nor trust in Maharashtra. What comes up again and again is just embarrassment. If the present government and its functioning is not an embarrassment for Maharashtra, then what is it?" the editorial said.

Also Read

Waiting to see how BJP handles its new 'riff-raffs': Uddhav Thackeray

Politics overshadows governance as Shinde govt completes year in office

Notices issued to 40 MLAs of Shinde-led Sena, 14 of Uddhav camp: Speaker

Election Commission doesn't have powers to change party's name: Uddhav

Aaditya Thackeray's core team member Rahul Kanal joins Shinde-led Shiv Sena

Will oppose Mahua Moitra's expulsion tooth and nail, says Cong MP K Suresh

'Viksit Bharat' to be centrepiece of BJP's 2024 Lok Sabha polls campaign

Supriya Sule slams BJP for insulting Nawab, says it has trapped Pawar group

Former Telangana CM KCR hospitalised after getting injured in farmhouse

Winter session: Ethics Panel report on Mahua Moitra to be tabled in LS

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Maharashtra governmentMaharashtraBJPUddhav ThackeraySaamana

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 11:06 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 years

Vedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integration

AI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11

India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four months

India will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal

Next Story