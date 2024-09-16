Sachin Pilot claims BJP tampering with Constitution, reservation policies

Congress leader and in-charge of Chhattisgarh Sachin Pilot on Sunday. criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over alleged attempts to tamper with the Constitution and reservation policies. He also commented on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's recent statement about his resignation from the Chief Minister's post . Regarding Kejriwal's announcement that he will resign from his position in two days unless the public declares him 'honest,' Pilot said, "It is their (people of Delhi) decision whom they will announce as the Chief Minister. The Congress party is ready for every challenge... We will form the government in Haryana and J & K." Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Pilot also spoke about the BJP's handling of constitutional matters and reservation. He said, "Reservation is given to the people. I am surprised to see the history. After tampering with the constitution and reservation recently, who asked why 400 MPs were needed in the Lok Sabha, the public has answered that further attacks will not work. The time limit of the BJP, with which it has gathered votes, has expired and it is true that voices were raised from within the Bharatiya Janata Party to stop the tampering they wanted to do with the constitution, reservation, and the interests of the tribal Dalit people."

Pilot underlined that the Congress party, along with the INDIA alliance, will firmly stand against any attempts to alter the Constitution or reservation policies. "The public has put their mind in this Lok Sabha election and the Congress Party India alliance will stand firmly on this issue. We will not let any tampering happen at any cost," he added.

Pilot also criticised the current state of governance, accusing the BJP of running a flawed administration. He claimed that the BJP government is failing in various areas, including law and order, women's safety, and general governance. "Now the changed tone of the people of the ruling party that we are seeing is after June 4. When the results are out, now there is mutual agreement. Succession war is ready to start in BJP. Government is running on crutches in Delhi, that is why they are continuously making allegations."

He called on the BJP to focus on development and effective governance rather than making baseless allegations. "Now the time has come. You have formed the government, now do development, do governance, correct the mistakes, listen to the voice of opposition, listen to the voice of the public, and work on the ground. How they look at what those are saying, it is their decision in 2 days whether they make the chief minister or what happens there," Pilot said.

Pilot then asserted that the Congress party is prepared to tackle any political challenge, be it in Delhi or the upcoming elections in Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir. "Whatever political challenge comes, we will face it strongly. Elections are being held in every state like Haryana and Kashmir. We will form a government in both states and whatever decision is taken in Delhi, the Congress party will take it forward strongly. Our party has been protesting continuously, whether it is law and order, women oppression, or looting, the government has failed in every field and it has not even been 10 months for the government, public trust has been lost," Pilot said.