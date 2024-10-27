Samajwadi party to address people's issues in UP bypolls: MP Dimple Yadav

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav exuded confidence in winning the Uttar Pradesh by-polls, which will be held on November 13, and said that the party is ready and all the preparations have been done.

Speaking to ANI, Dimple Yadav said, "Samajwadi Party is ready (for the bypolls). In the previous elections, the Samajwadi Party was ready. For the coming bypolls also our preparations have been done."

"We will contest the by-election on the issues of the people. Youth and women are disappointed. Health services and electricity are in a questionable state. This government is incompetent in fulfilling the dreams of the people," she added.

On Saturday, the Samajwadi Party released a list of 19-star campaigners for the upcoming by-elections to nine assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh.

The prominent leaders in the list include SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav, the party's Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav, party's Jaswantnagar MLA Shivpal Yadav.

9 of the 10 vacant assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will go to polls on November 13, except Milkipur of Ayodhya district.

The SP star campaigners list also includes party MP Dimple Yadav, Avadhesh Prasad, and Jaya Bachchan.

According to a Samajwadi Party release, prominent leaders will actively campaign to support the party's candidates in the upcoming elections.

The Uttar Pradesh by-polls are slated to be held on nine assembly seats, including Meerapur, Kundarki, Ghaziabad, Khair, Karhal, Phulpur, and Katehari.

Earlier in a post on X, the SP chief highlighted that the INDIA bloc candidates would be contesting the bypolls under his party's symbol.

"It is not about seats but about winning. Under this strategy, the joint candidates of 'India Alliance' will contest all 9 seats on the Samajwadi Party's election symbol, 'cycle'. Congress and the Samajwadi Party are united and standing shoulder to shoulder for a big victory. India Alliance is going to write a new chapter of victory in this by-election," read the post on X.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has announced that it has decided not to field candidates in the nine assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh where bypolls are being held, said Congress in-charge Avinash Pandey on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference here, Avinash Pandey said, "The Congress has decided not to field candidates in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh bypolls and has announced its support for the Samajwadi Party (SP) in UP.