Sanjay Raut slams Devendra Fadnavis, says ineligible to head home dept

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said Devendra Fadnavis was not eligible to head the Maharashtra home department, an attack coming a day after the accident involving a luxury car owned by state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule's son. Speaking to reporters here, Raut claimed evidence has been removed in the case and that till BJP leader Fadnavis remains the home minister, there will not be any fair probe in any case in the state. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The Audi car owned by Bawankule's son Sanket hit several vehicles in Ramdaspeth area of Nagpur in the early hours of Monday, after which the driver and one more occupant were apprehended by police.

The occupants of the luxury car were returning from a beer bar in Dharampeth area when the incident took place, a police official on Monday said adding the medical examination will include blood tests for alcohol detection.

"A case of rash driving and other offences was registered. No action has been taken so far against Sanket Bawankule and the other two occupants who reportedly escaped from the scene at Mankapur bridge," the official said.

Raut on Tuesday hit out at Fadnavis over the case.

"According to our information, the son of BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule was allegedly drunk and seriously injured two persons in Nagpur. Surprisingly, his name was not mentioned in the First Information Report (FIR), and the car's number plate was removed after the accident," he claimed.

If Devendra Fadnavis, who also hails from Nagpur, fails to lead the home department effectively, then he is not eligible for such a position, the Rajya Sabha member said.

"The car is registered in Bawankule's name, yet all the evidence has been removed," Raut claimed.

"As long as Fadnavis is the home minister and Rashmi Shukla is the director general of police, there will never be any fair investigation in any matter in the state," he added.

According to an official from Nagpur's Sitabuldi police station official, the Audi car first collided with complainant Jitendra Sonkamble's car at 1 am on Monday and then with a moped, leaving two youth riding it injured.

"The Audi car struck some more vehicles moving towards Mankapur area. At T-Point there, the vehicle hit a Polo car. Its occupants chased the Audi and stopped it near Mankapur bridge. Two occupants, identified as driver Arjun Hawre and Ronit Chittamwar, were stopped by those in the Polo car," he said.

After the incident, Chandrashekhar Bawankule admitted the Audi car was registered in the name of his son Sanket.

"Police should conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the accident without any bias. Those found guilty should be charged and appropriate action should be taken against them. I have not spoken to any police official. The law must be equal for all," the senior BJP leader said.