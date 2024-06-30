Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

SC to hear AAP MLA Jaswant Singh's plea against arrest in ED case on July 1

In May 2023, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raids on premises linked to Gajjan Majra in connection with an alleged Rs 40 crore bank fraud

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra's plea challenging his arrest . Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2024 | 2:39 PM IST
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra's plea challenging his arrest and remand by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering probe linked to a bank fraud case on Monday.

A vacation bench of Justice CT Ravikumar and Justice Manoj Misra is likely to hear the matter.

The top court had earlier refused to grant interim bail to the Punjab MLA to campaign for the Lok Sabha polls. The Punjab and Haryana High Court had also dismissed a plea by the legislator challenging his arrest, observing that there was no illegality.

In May 2023, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raids on premises linked to Gajjan Majra in connection with an alleged Rs 40 crore bank fraud.

In September 2022, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids on several premises linked to him as part of a money-laundering probe in connection with the alleged bank loan fraud.

The ED team had seized Rs 32 lakh in cash, some mobile phones and hard drives.

First Published: Jun 30 2024 | 2:39 PM IST

