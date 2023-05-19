Home / Politics / Services row: Ministers to visit Delhi L-G to urge him to follow SC's order

Services row: Ministers to visit Delhi L-G to urge him to follow SC's order

A delegation of Delhi Cabinet Ministers will go to the LG's house on Friday to request him to follow Supreme Court orders on services matters, officials said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Services row: Ministers to visit Delhi L-G to urge him to follow SC's order

1 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 3:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A delegation of Delhi Cabinet Ministers will go to the LG's house on Friday to request him to follow Supreme Court orders on services matters, officials said.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj requested Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena to clear a file related to the transfer of Services Secretary Ashish More, saying several administrative changes were held up due to the delay.

In a letter to the LG, Bharadwaj said the Delhi government had sent the file two days ago.

"All the ministers of Delhi government will go to LG's residence post 4 pm today. They will question LG on the delay in implementing Supreme Court orders," said the official.

The development comes a week after the AAP dispensation was given executive power in services matters, including transfer and posting of officers, in an important verdict by the Supreme Court.

Hours after the Supreme Court order placed the control of bureaucrats working with the Delhi government, excluding those related to police, public order, and land, under the elected government, Services Secretary Ashish More was removed.

Also Read

Two HC judges elevated to SC, total strength of apex court reaches 34

No legal system can keep raking up resolved issues repeatedly: SC

Portal of filing online appearance slips in SC to be activated from Jan 2

LG Saxena sets June 30 deadline to clean Yamuna in National Capital

Andhra HC cannot be town planner: Supreme Court on high court order

Gehlot govt burning midnight oil to help Cong pull off another 2004 in 2024

CBI or ED may include my name in supplementary charge sheet: Tejashwi Yadav

CLP meeting ends in 20 mins, Siddaramaiah elected as leader in Karnataka

Challenges for Siddaramaiah: Cabinet formation, poll guarantees fulfillment

Bureaucrat-turned-politician Meghwal replaces Rijiju as law minister

Topics :V K SaxenaDelhiSupreme Court

First Published: May 19 2023 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story