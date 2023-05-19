Services row: Ministers to visit Delhi L-G to urge him to follow SC's order

A delegation of Delhi Cabinet Ministers will go to the LG's house on Friday to request him to follow Supreme Court orders on services matters, officials said.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj requested Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena to clear a file related to the transfer of Services Secretary Ashish More, saying several administrative changes were held up due to the delay.

In a letter to the LG, Bharadwaj said the Delhi government had sent the file two days ago.

"All the ministers of Delhi government will go to LG's residence post 4 pm today. They will question LG on the delay in implementing Supreme Court orders," said the official.

The development comes a week after the AAP dispensation was given executive power in services matters, including transfer and posting of officers, in an important verdict by the Supreme Court.

Hours after the Supreme Court order placed the control of bureaucrats working with the Delhi government, excluding those related to police, public order, and land, under the elected government, Services Secretary Ashish More was removed.