CBI or ED may include my name in supplementary charge sheet: Tejashwi Yadav

The ED questioned Rabri Devi for six hours on Thursday

IANS Patna
2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 2:45 PM IST
Bihar deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Friday claimed that the CBI or ED may include his name in the supplementary charge sheet of IRCTC land-for-job scam.

Tejashwi Yadav was in Patna to participate in a sports conclave where he said that the BJP is angry over its massive defeat in Karnataka and questioning his mother, Rabri Devi was a side-effect of it. "BJP is scared of the 2024 Lok Sabha election," said Yadav.

The ED questioned Rabri Devi for six hours on Thursday. When asked about this, Tejashwi Yadav said: "You are well aware that BJP leaders are deliberately asking CBI and ED to raid my house. They have come to my house several times. Even they do not know how many times they raided my house. They have found nothing till now."

"BJP, after massive defeat and its graph declining across the country, can do anything. At present, my name is not in the charge sheet of IRCTC scam but they may add my name in the supplementary charge sheet. I would not be surprised when things like this would happen in future. They have been troubling us ever since our government was formed in Bihar," Yadav said.

Tejashwi Yadav also congratulated the Congress party for the thumping victory in Karnataka.

"Karnataka poll result is a lesson for the BJP and they will face more massive defeat in Lok Sabha election 2024. Tomorrow there is a swearing-in ceremony in Bengaluru and CM Nitish Kumar, myself and Lalan Babu have also received invitations from the Congress party. We are going there tomorrow," Yadav said.

First Published: May 19 2023 | 3:33 PM IST

