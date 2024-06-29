Sexual abuse: Court remands Prajwal Revanna to judicial custody till July 8

A court here on Saturday remanded former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing charges of rape and sexual abuse of several women, to judicial custody till July 8.

He was produced before the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court judge after his four-day Special Investigation Team (SIT) custody ended today (June 29).

On Monday, Prajwal Revanna was remanded to judicial custody till July 8. But, he was later sent to SIT custody till June 29 by the Magistrate court judge, after the police sought a body warrant through the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP).

Four separate cases have been registered against the 33-year-old grandson of the former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, all of which are being investigated by the SIT.

Prajwal had failed in his bid to retain the Hassan constituency in the recently concluded LS polls.

The cases of sexual abuse came to light after pen-drives containing explicit videos allegedly involving Prajwal Revanna were reportedly circulated in Hassan, ahead of Lok Sabha polls there on April 26.

JD(S) suspended him from the party following registration of cases against him.