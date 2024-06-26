Business Standard
Bengaluru court rejects Prajwal Revanna's bail plea in sexual assault case

Prajwal Revanna has faced mounting legal and political turmoil since disturbing videos allegedly showing him assaulting multiple women surfaced ahead of polls

Nandini Singh
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2024 | 5:56 PM IST

In another significant legal blow to Prajwal Revanna, accused in multiple sex crimes cases, a Bengaluru court has denied his bail plea. 
 
The court's decision came during Wednesday's hearing at the special court for public representatives, where the prosecution highlighted the gravity of the charges against him. Notably, the case now includes allegations of rape under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 376.

Prajwal Revanna, aged 33 and grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, has faced mounting legal and political turmoil since disturbing videos allegedly showing him assaulting multiple women surfaced just days before the Lok Sabha polls in Hassan, where he was a candidate. Amid escalating controversy, he left for Germany shortly after voting, prompting a nationwide search facilitated by a Blue Corner notice.

Despite efforts to evade authorities, including warnings from his prominent political relatives, HD Deve Gowda and HD Kumaraswamy, Prajwal Revanna returned to India under pressure and was apprehended in late May. His party, Janata Dal Secular, subsequently suspended him amidst public outcry and legal proceedings.

Meanwhile, his brother Suraj Revanna, a member of the Karnataka Legislative Council, also faces legal action over allegations of sexual assault on a man.

Prajwal Revanna's legal woes coincide with his electoral defeat in Hassan, where he lost by a significant margin of more than 40,000 votes. The developments mark a tumultuous chapter for the political scion, whose future remains uncertain as legal proceedings unfold.
