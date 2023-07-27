Modi lashes out at INDIA, urges people to throw out corrupt and dynasts

Addressing a rally in poll-bound Rajasthan's Sikar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday the Congress-led UPA and its allies in the Opposition had renamed themselves INDIA to hoodwink people, to hide the misdeeds of the UPA years in the government at the Centre.

Modi said the time had come to reprise Mahatma Gandhi's clarion call to the British in 1942 to "Quit India". He said the British had to leave India when Gandhi asked them to "Quit India". For the sake of the country's welfare, prosperity and brighter future, the mantra in every home and village should be "corrupt Quit India", "dynasts Quit India".

Modi said it was his "guarantee" that Rajasthan's destiny would change after the people threw out the Congress government in the December assembly elections. On Wednesday, inaugurating the Bharat Mandapam in Delhi, the PM said it was "Modi's guarantee" that India will be one of the top three economies in the world.

The first time the PM used the phrase "my guarantee" or "Modi's guarantee" in recent weeks was on May 10 at his public meeting in Rajasthan's Abu Road, when Karnataka voted to elect a new assembly. In December Assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh, which the Congress won, and again in Karnataka in April-May, the Congress went to the people with its "guarantees" of social welfare schemes. In the poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, the Congress has promised "five guarantees".

On July 18, the 26-member Opposition alliance named itself Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, or INDIA. On Tuesday, in his first remarks on the new coalition, addressing a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentary party meeting in the national capital, the PM said such anti-India forces as the East India Company, banned terror outfits Indian Mujahideen and Popular Front of India also had 'India' in their names.

In Sikar on Thursday, the PM said the Students Islamic Movement of India, or SIMI, launched during the Congress years, was banned after it was found involved in terror attacks. It renamed itself the Popular Front of India (PFI). "It had a new name but with the same old deeds," the PM said. According to the South Asia Terrorism Portal, SIMI was founded in Aligarh on April 25, 1977. The Janata Party government, the country's first non-Congress government, assumed office in the third week of March 1977.

The PM said the Opposition hopes to conceal its past misdeeds behind the "INDIA label". Without naming the Congress, he said those behind were arrogant. They were arrogant enough to give the slogan "India is Indira, Indira is India", but the country taught them a lesson, Modi said. He said they were repeating their sin by saying, "UPA is India, India is UPA," but the people will again teach them a lesson.

Modi said the chant of "Quit India" will save India. The PM said those with the INDIA label asked foreign governments to intervene in India's internal affairs, divided the country on the basis of languages and disrespected the sacrifice of Indian soldiers in the Galwan clash. The PM called the Congress a "loot ki dukan, jhooth ka bazar", or a party that runs a shop that loots people in a market of lies and falsehoods.

Modi said the BJP government at the Centre gave the "guarantee" by allotting houses to the poor, the "guarantee" of free ration to the poor, the "guarantee" of free vaccines during the pandemic, the "guarantee" of free medicines and that of aspiring to become engineers and doctors by allowing technical education languages other than English. "Your humble servant sitting in Delhi is working for the welfare of the poor," the PM said.