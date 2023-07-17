Home / Politics / Sharad Pawar to attend Opposition conclave in Bengaluru on Tuesday

Sharad Pawar to attend Opposition conclave in Bengaluru on Tuesday

Ajit Pawar was subsequently allocated the key finance portfolio while his camp managed to bag heavyweight ministries like Cooperation and Agriculture

Press Trust of India Mumbai
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2023 | 6:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar, battling a crisis in his party, will attend the meeting of Opposition parties in Bengaluru on Tuesday, a party spokesperson said.

Sharad Pawar has decided to attend the meeting of Opposition parties in Bengaluru tomorrow. He will go there irrespective of what is happening here, said NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase.

Top leaders of 26 opposition parties are set to brainstorm in Bengaluru on Tuesday and are likely to start the work on a common minimum programme and announce a joint agitational plan to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Notably, Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs of NCP loyal to him joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra on July 2.

While Ajit Pawar was sworn in as deputy chief minister, the eight other MLAs took oath as ministers.

Ajit Pawar was subsequently allocated the key finance portfolio while his camp managed to bag heavyweight ministries like Cooperation and Agriculture.

Nearly two weeks after he joined the state government, Ajit Pawar, along with 15 MLAs of NCP, met Sharad Pawar on Monday in Mumbai and asked him to ensure the party stays united.

It was the second meeting of Ajit Pawar with his political mentor and uncle in two days.

Also Read

Ajit Pawar, other NCP ministers urge Sharad Pawar to keep party united

'Dirty tricks': Opposition hits back at BJP after NCP split in Maharashtra

Ajit Pawar vs Sharad Pawar: Separate NCP meeting called to find 'real NCP'

Ajit Pawar leads race in 'Future CM' banners, Sharad Pawar not enthused

NCP leaders at Ajit Pawar's house; Sharad Pawar says unaware of meeting

Ajit Pawar, MLAs meet Sharad Pawar; Patel says faction will attend NDA meet

Kejriwal thanks Kharge for Cong's decision to oppose Delhi Ordinance

Stalin, DMK MP Baalu arrive in Bengaluru ahead of joint Oppn meeting

We have united to defeat BJP: Stalin on Oppn unity meeting; slams ED raid

Like-minded parties united against Modi govt's 'vendetta politics': Kharge

Topics :Sharad PawarUnited OppositionBengaluruNCP

First Published: Jul 17 2023 | 6:09 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story