Tharoor recalls Sanjay Gandhi's role in Emergency; calls it a dark era

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor recalled Sanjay Gandhi’s role in the 1975 Emergency, adding that it should not be remembered as merely a dark chapter in India’s history, but its lessons must be fully understood.

Tharoor expressed his views in an article published in the Emergency in the Malayalam daily Deepika on Thursday, PTI reported. Recalling Sanjay Gandhi’s role, the Congress MP wrote, “Sanjay Gandhi, the son of Indira Gandhi, led forced sterilisation campaigns which became a notorious example of this. In poor rural areas, violence and coercion were used to meet arbitrary targets. In cities like New Delhi, slums were mercilessly demolished and cleared. Thousands of people were rendered homeless. Their welfare was not taken into consideration.”

Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed the Emergency on June 25, 1975, and it was imposed till March 21, 1977. Recalling the dark era of the Emergency, the Congress Working Committee member noted that the efforts undertaken for discipline and order often turned into acts of cruelty that could not be justified. Tharoor further said that democracy is not something to be taken lightly; it is a precious legacy that must be constantly nurtured and preserved, adding that the India of today is not the India of 1975. Tharoor stirs storm within Congress ALSO READ: Pawan Khera jabs Tharoor for surgical strikes comment, quotes from his book Tharoor’s remarks come at a time when the Congress MP’s apparent rift with his party is gaining momentum, with speculations being raised over him joining the Bhartiya Janata Party. However, Tharoor previously denied these speculations, with several leaders of the Congress party coming forward to dismiss the claims of a rift.

ALSO READ: Tharoor shares survey showing public support for him as UDF's CM face The rift gained momentum after Tharoor endorsed several of the policies put forth by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre. Tharoor was also among the several MPs who were chosen to present India's stance on zero tolerance against terrorism following Operation Sindoor Why did Indira Gandhi impose the Emergency? ALSO READ: Congress continues to have dictatorial mindset of Emergency, says Nadda On June 25, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed a period of Emergency, which lasted for 21 months. The decision was announced on All India Radio shortly after the Supreme Court allowed a conditional stay on a verdict passed by the Allahabad High Court, declaring her election to the Lok Sabha null and void. The court also asked Gandhi to stay away from the parliamentary proceedings.