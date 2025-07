Tharoor recalls Sanjay Gandhi's role in Emergency; calls it a dark era

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor recalled Sanjay Gandhi’s role in the 1975 Emergency, adding that it should not be remembered as merely a dark chapter in India’s history, but its lessons must be fully understood.

Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed the Emergency on June 25, 1975, and it was imposed till March 21, 1977. Recalling the dark era of the Emergency, the Congress Working Committee member noted that the efforts undertaken for discipline and order often turned into acts of cruelty that could not be justified.

Tharoor further said that democracy is not something to be taken lightly; it is a precious legacy that must be constantly nurtured and preserved, adding that the India of today is not the India of 1975.

Tharoor stirs storm within Congress