Siddaramaiah denies exit talk, says he'll serve full term as Karnataka CM

“I will be chief minister for five years, I’ve made it very clear,” Siddaramaiah said, rejecting suggestions of an internal push for midterm replacement.

The remarks come amid growing speculation in political circles about a possible transition of power within the Karnataka Congress. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is often seen as a natural successor.

Siddaramaiah acknowledged Shivakumar’s ambition, saying, “He is also an aspirant.” However, he stressed that no directive had come from the party leadership. “The talk of the Congress asking me to step down is incorrect,” he added.

Siddaramaiah reiterates position amid MLA rumblings

This is not the first time the Karnataka CM has dismissed such rumours. Just last week, when asked about his position, he told PTI: “Yes, I will be. Why do you have the doubt?”

Leadership speculation intensified after Congress MLA Iqbal Hussain claimed that over 100 MLAs supported a leadership shift in favour of Shivakumar.