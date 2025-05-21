India's outreach on Operation Sindoor begins; focus on Pak's terror links

India’s global outreach initiative to brief the world leaders on ‘Operation Sindoor’ starts today, during which the delegations will also expose Pakistan’s link to terrorism.

The delegation heading to Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Republic of Korea, and Singapore is headed by Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Jha. Leaders accompanying Sanjay Jha are BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Brij Lal, Hemang Joshi, and Pradan Baruah, Trinamool Congress' Abhishek Banerjee, and ex-diplomat Mohan Kumar, Communist Party of India (Marxist) John Brittas, and Congress veteran Salman Khurshid, NDTV reported.

A separate delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde is set to travel to the United Arab Emirates. The delegation, consisting of BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, Atul Garg, Bar Council chairman Manan Kumar Mishra, former parliamentarian SS Ahluwalia, IUML MP ET Mohammed Basheer, BJD MP Sasmit Patra, and former diplomat Sujan Chinoy, will also visit Congo, Sierra Leone, and Liberia.

Reports suggest that over the next four days, as many as seven delegations will visit several countries to address policymakers, elected representatives, and audiences.

Message on global stage

On Tuesday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri briefed three of the seven delegations on the global outreach plans and also mentioned the major talking points.

After attending the briefing, Shrikant Shinde told reporters, “We will give a clear message that India is a peace-loving nation, but if someone attacks us, we will give a reply. India is focused on economic development. Pakistan is busy with developing terrorism.”

The delegations are expected to point out major terror attacks, including the 9/11 World Trade Center attack that took place in 2001, and the 2005 London bombing.

It is also reported that the discussions by the delegations will mainly focus on the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack , which claimed the lives of 26 individuals, mostly tourists.

Operation Sindoor